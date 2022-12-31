'THE ROYAL HOUR' Celebrating SIX Premieres on Sirius XM Radio Tonight

Sirius XM Radio's On Broadway Channel 77 will premiere "The Royal Hour," an exclusive multi-part broadcast series celebrating Six: Live On Broadway featuring Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss and original Broadway Queens as they share behind-the-scenes stories about Six and the Grammy® nominated album on Saturday, December 31 at 6pm ET (encore on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 3pm ET). To get the Sirius XM app and start a free trial, go to siriusxm.com/free-trial.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!



SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics), the Tony Award® for Best Costume Design of a Musical, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX is produced on Broadway by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.