'THE ROYAL HOUR' Celebrating SIX Premieres on Sirius XM Radio Tonight

Sirius XM Radio's On Broadway Channel 77 will premiere "The Royal Hour," an exclusive multi-part broadcast series celebrating Six: Live On Broadway featuring Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss and original Broadway Queens as they share behind-the-scenes stories about Six and the Grammy® nominated album on Saturday, December 31 at 6pm ET (encore on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 3pm ET). To get the Sirius XM app and start a free trial, go to siriusxm.com/free-trial.
From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!
SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics), the Tony Award® for Best Costume Design of a Musical, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.
SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.
SIX is produced on Broadway by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
| Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
|
|voting ends in
|
Related Stories
See a photo of the legendary Robert De Niro at Six on Broadway!
The queens of SIX appeared on The Today Show for a special holiday performance of 'What Child Is This?' The performance was arranged by the the production's music supervisor, Roberta Duchak. Watch the video of Hailee Kaleem Wright, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Bella Coppola, Nasia Thomas, Zoe Jensen, and Taylor Iman Jones now!
Watch Tony Award winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss discuss the lyrics for the songs in Six!
The Broadway production of SIX, the hit musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, welcomed its newest cast of queens tonight! See video of Broadway's newest Tudor pop divas in action here!
More Hot Stories For You
See Marylin Maye, SWINGIN' SONDHEIM & More at Birdland in January 2023
December 28, 2022
Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater are open this January with a full slate of nightly performances! See the lineup, how to get tickets, and more!
Stefano May to Bring Night of Music & Storytelling to 54 Below in January
December 28, 2022
54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Stefano May in a curated live performance on January 18, 2023. Stefano May is an Italian-born artist who uses his rich musical background as a classically trained pianist to inspire themes of love, community, and healing throughout his repertoire.
Celebrate New Year's Eve at The Green Room 42 With SHAGADELIC DISCO
December 28, 2022
This New Year's Eve, The Green Room 42 and the fabulously-chique Green Fig hospitality group at YOTEL hosts a groovy New Year's Shagadelic Disco party right in the heart of Times Square. The neomodern Social Drink & Food at YOTEL raises the bar for midtown entertainment with its retro accommodations mixed with futuristic design.
Christian Finnegan, Sabrina Wu & More to Perform at THIS IS A GOOD STANDUP SHOW at Caveat
December 27, 2022
Andrew Barlow (hot bartender) and Justin Catchens (tattoo double for The King of Staten Island starring Pete Davidson) host this good stand up show. Just your everyday stand up show, but this one is good, from top to bottom, no stinkers on this line up.
Photos: Go Inside A VERY HARRIS CHRISTMAS at Don't Tell Mama
December 27, 2022
See photos from A VERY HARRIS CHRISTMAS featuring chanteuse Artemisia LeFay (Ghosts of Weimar Past, Phantoms of the Cabaret) and jazz pianist/vocalist Quintin Harris (Mr. Harris & Mr. Edwards) at Don't Tell Mama.