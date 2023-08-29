THE RETURN OF YOUNG BOY New Musical By Keenan Scott II & Tre Matthews Comes To 54 Below This October

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents The Return of Young Boy by Keenan Scott II & Tre Matthews on October 18 at 7 pm.

The Return of Young Boy, an epic new musical featuring a dynamic cast of uniquely divine characters and a score that will have you wanting more.

Upon returning to an unfamiliar home after a five-year trek to become the next griot after the death of his grandfather, Prophet, Young Boy is soon reunited with his best friend and first love as he finds out his grandfather wasn't the man, he once thought him to be.

The world of this musical sounds, feels, looks, and embodies the culture of New York City while grasping firmly onto the imagination and originality of a new world. Inspired by African folklore and ancient civilizations, thematically The Return of Young Boy will explore family, generational trauma, PTSD and the tribal nature of humanity. The songs will be an amalgamation of rhythm & blues, hip hop, gospel, amapiano and SLAM poetry to create an innovative tapestry of music.

Featuring performances from Phoenix Best (The Color Purple), Esau Pritchett (Thoughts of a Colored Man), and Roya Marsh (National SLAM Poetry Champion, How to Make it in Black America), special guests and more. There will also a special announcement made the night of. Come join us for an exciting evening of powerhouse performances and new musical theater!

The Return of Young Boy plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 18 at 7 pm. Cover charges are $40-$50 ($45.50-$56.50 with fees.) Premiums are $80 ($89.50 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Keenan Scott II is a playwright, poet, actor, director, and producer of original work from Queens, New York. His work has been workshopped and produced at notable theaters such as National Black Theater, New York Theater Workshop, Arena Stage, and Woolly Mammoth. After years of readings, workshops, and independent shows, Thoughts of a Colored Man made its commercial world premiere at Syracuse Stage during their 2019-2020 season and transferred to Baltimore Center Stage to finish its regional run, before settling at the Golden Theater during the 2021-2022 Broadway Season, where he made his writing and unconventional acting debut. Scott was chosen to be a part of the 2021 TED Fellow cohort to be among a global community of artists, inventors, and scientists. His new original musical The Return of Young Boy is currently being developed at New York Stage & Film and he has been commissioned by Broadway Theater 2nd Stage for his new play Heaven is Full, while his other stage plays are in various stages of development. He is also developing an array of projects for television and film, including a pilot with UCP of NBCUniversal and a feature film with Netflix/Chernin Entertainment.

“For Tre Matthews, art serves as a vehicle through which he uses to stimulate people's feelings through a cohesive blend of thought-provoking lyrics, topics and visuals that tug on the heart strings of the human heart.”

Michigan native, Tre Matthews is a creative swiss-army knife as it relates to the world of audio-visual production. A seasoned multimedia visionary, Tre manifests his artistry to audiences as a hip-hop artist, songwriter, music producer, audio engineer and video director and editor. After graduating from American University, Tre began working at a local recording studio where he wrote and produced songs for some of Washington DC's top artists. With an eclectic appreciation that spans the vast spectrum of artistic expression and innovation, Tre founded “Be.Leave.”, an inter-media brand focused on delivering the highest quality content in music, film, fashion, tech and musical theater.

Rashad McPherson is a performer, musician, composer, and arranger living in New York, NY. Rashad studied music formally as a piano principle and Music Business major at Berklee College of Music (Boston, MA). Though Rashad began his recording career as a Gospel Music recording artist, the music that he has released most recently is socio-politically conscious and inspirational. On January 3, 2020, Rashad released a solo record, titled: “Forward.” “Forward” defies classification. It features brand new music written, arranged, and produced by Rashad McPherson; as well as collaborations with Kymberli Joye (Season 15 of NBC's “The Voice”), Shelby Sykes (“The Color Purple” On Tour), Jonny Fung, Kevin Powell, and more. Currently, Rashad is preparing to release a live, visual performance album that he recorded at a NY Soundstage. This project will feature several new songs and will be accompanied by numerous live performance videos. Rashad released the lead single from this project, “In the Stone,” this past May 20, 2022. Rashad made his theatrical music directorial debut with the world premiere of Bayard Rustin: Inside Ashland; written and directed by Steve H. Broadnax, III (People's Light Theatre). He composed and co-arranged the score alongside Jason Michael Webb.

Steve H. Broadnax III, Thoughts of a Colored Man (Broadway) Katori Hall's 2021 Pulitzer Prize Première The Hot Wing King at The Signature Theatre, Lee Edward Colston's The First Deep Breath at Chicago's Vineyard Theatre (Premiere and Winner of Jeff Awards Best New Work) Dominique Morisseau's Blood At The Root at the National Black Theatre (Winner of Kennedy Center's Hip Hop Theater Creator Award) and William Jackson Harper's Premiere Travisville at NYC Ensemble Studio. Ensemble Studio Theatre member and serves as the Resident Director at People's Light Theatre. Professor of Theatre at Penn State University; Co-Head of MFA Directing.

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.