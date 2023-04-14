Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK: THE PARODY MUSICAL to Return to The Green Room 42

The Real Housewives of New York: The Parody Musical is a raucous revue celebrating and satirizing thirteen seasons of the iconic syndicated reality series.

Apr. 14, 2023  

Following a sold-out debut, a sold-out encore, and an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK: THE PARODY MUSICAL returns once again to The Green Room 42 on June 16th, 2023, with performances at 7PM and 9:30PM.

Written by 2023 Richard Rodgers Award winner Dylan MarcAurele, The Real Housewives of New York: The Parody Musical is a raucous revue celebrating and satirizing thirteen seasons of the iconic syndicated reality series. Set during 2018's nation-dividing conflict between the Skinniest Girl and the Kennedy Princess, the story follows Real Housewives cast members past and present as they compete for their chance to win a spin-off-or to fade into obscurity forever.

The show itself is an offshoot of the popular Instagram channel @RHONYmusical, which amassed 28,000 followers over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Created, written, and directed by MarcAurele, the account's short musical sketches have drawn praise from celebrities like Molly Shannon, Gary Janetti, and Antoni Porowski.

The cast of the June 16th performance will include Brooke Sweeney, Deborah Berenson, Nina Jayashankar, Kim Onah, Olivia Miller, Rocky Paterra, Tess Davison, and Zofia Weretka. The production is directed by Marc Tumminelli.

For tickets, visit Click Here

More about Dylan MarcAurele:

Dylan MarcAurele is a New York-based writer. He recently won the 2023 Richard Rodgers Award, was a 2020-21 Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellow, and was a 2021 Jonathan Larson Grant Finalist. Composing credits include bluegrass pop musical tragicomedy Lewis Loves Clark, interactive dark comedy Tea With G (dir. Scott Schwartz), and family musical The Land of Forgotten Toys ("This score could compete with a lot of far more famous holiday attractions...You might want to catch this show just to hear MarcAurele's tunes."-Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune). An avid fan of trash TV, he wrote book/music/lyrics for the recent sell-out run of The Real Housewives of New York: The Parody Musical, created the 28,000-follower Instagram account @RHONYmusical as seen on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and also wrote book/music/lyrics for the queer horror pop musical M3GAN: The Parody Musical. He has composed songs for several youth musicals available for licensing through Broadway Licensing and Theatrical Rights Worldwide. B.A. in Music, Harvard University, '16. www.dylanmarcaurele.com

Photo credit: Jack McKenzie




