THE MAMA ROSE SHOW Talks With Maia Nero

Brooklyn Heights-based artist, singer, poet, dancer, actress and jump roper Maia Nero, who originally hails from Rochester, New York, is this week's special guest on New York City-based actor and cabaret star Stephen S. Miller's "The Mama Rose Show."

The episode was posted today and can be viewed below!

Among the many topics Nero chatted with Miller (aka "Mama Rose") about, was her first passion of singing, having sung in various cabaret rooms in Manhattan including Duplex, Danny's Skylight Room, Don't Tell Mama and Rose's Turn, which was owned by the late Jan Wallman. She also worked with the late Danny Holgate, who wrote the music to Bubbling Brown Sugar as well as with Kenny Barron and Ted Firth. Nero is also a self-published author of the art and poetry book Attitude and Dreams, which can be found on Amazon. Nero started making a name for herself as an artist around 25 years ago under her company's name, Interior Art Expressions. She did two back-to-back exhibits at the Jacob Javits Center, as well as at the International Beauty Show and Art Expo. The main focus at that time was her women's series of monoprints. She was also written up twice in Modern Salon Magazine. She has also recently been working on an online art exhibit for X Gallery. Lately, she has been submitting her artwork to several art ventures, and had previously taken up summer residency at Lake George. Also of note, her monoprint "Sass & Attitude" was for the cover of the 2018-2019 Braza Bra catalog. On TV, Nero has appeared in such shows as Pose, Bull and Mr. Robot. As a dancer, Nero performed with the Garth Fagen's Bucket Dance Company in Rochester, as well with Dance New Amsterdam (DNA) Jazz, and as a tap dancer, has appeared at Symphony Space. On stage she starred as "Addie Mae" in The Cover of Life (directed by Mama Rose herself, Stephen S. Miller, at the Gene Frankel Theater in 2018). She has also performed in lead roles in various productions of A Streetcar Named Desire, Blithe Spirit and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. Nero is also a licensed hair stylist. She did a short gig at L'Oréal, and also managed a cosmetic counter at Bloomingdales for Adrien Arpel. Most recently, Nero has taken up jumping rope. Nearly every day, she ventures out into the city throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan, recording her routines, with social distancing in mind, for her followers on her Instagram account, MaiaSkips. Her profile on Instagram for her artwork is Maia_Artist_Fitnesslifestyle.

Miller recently created "The Mama Rose Show" to inspire, uplift and entertain audiences in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each episode is filled with positivity and showcases the work of spectacular people in entertainment and the arts. New episodes are posted every Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. ET at Stephensmiller.com/themamaroseshow as well as on Youtube, and then are shared across all social media platforms.

Some of the recent guests on "The Mama Rose Show" include:

Matthew Scott Montgomery, Disney Channel alum ("Sonny with a Chance," "So Random") and award-winning actor of Del Shores' play "Yellow"

"Sordid Lives" creator Del Shores and Emerson Collins, star of "A Very Sordid Wedding"

Ilene Kristen, Twice Daytime Emmy nominated actress from "One Life to Live" and "Ryan's Hope" and one of the stars of the original Broadway cast of Grease

Before his return to the stage at the Hidden Cabaret in New York City in February 2020, Miller featured his talents in Special Education as a paraeducator in his hometown of Bridgewater, New Hampshire, as well as the chair of the drama program for the Newfound Memorial Middle School in which he completed six incredible productions with the students of the school. Stephen has a long range of theatrical extravaganzas including his work at New York City's Metropolitan Opera in the Children's chorus led by Elena Dore, as well as studying with the late Sanford Meisner. Stephen's favorite theatrical adventures include: Titanic, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, She Loves Me, West Side Story, Die Fledermaus. Directing: The Belle of Amherst (Off-Broadway), The Cover of Life (Off-Broadway), Love is a Bad Neighborhood (Off-Broadway). Stage Managing: 2071, The World We'll Leave Our Grandchildren (Off-Broadway), The Cherry Orchard (Off-Broadway), The Bare Truth (Off-Broadway), King John (Off-Broadway).

