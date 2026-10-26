Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL to Feature Nick Varricchio and Alyssa Click
The three-time MAC Award winner will present two nights of music and comedy with Broadway performer Aisha de Haas and other cast members.
Three-time MAC Award winner Doris Dear, America's Perfect Housewife, has announced two special guests joining the festivities for The Doris Dear Christmas Special: An Old Fashioned Christmas, celebrating its 12th year at New York City's Triad Theater on December 18 and 19, 2026, at 7 PM.
Nick Varricchio joins Doris Dear and her Christmas family for a special Friday night appearance on December 18. 'Oh, ladies and gentlemen, have we got a treat for you!' says Doris Dear. 'Nick is handsome, talented, charming, and he's bringing something to our Christmas celebration that I think everyone is going to absolutely LOVE! I'm keeping a few surprises tucked away in my Christmas stocking, but trust me, you're going to want to be there Friday night!'
Saturday evening, December 19, welcomes soprano Alyssa Click. 'Oh, Alyssa is going to be SUCH fun!' Doris exclaims. 'Yes, she has a glorious soprano voice that will knock your Christmas stockings off, but she's also wonderfully funny! I love a performer who can make you laugh and then turn around and give you goosebumps with a beautiful song. And believe me, we have a little something planned that I think will surprise everyone! I can't wait!'
Now celebrating its 12th year, The Doris Dear Christmas Special has become a New York City holiday tradition, bringing together performers for two evenings of music, laughter, nostalgia, and the holiday season. This year's theme, An Old Fashioned Christmas, celebrates the traditions that make the holidays meaningful: treasured family memories, favorite Christmas songs, wonderful friends, and the joy of gathering together.
Joining Doris Dear for both performances is Broadway performer and Bistro Award-winning jazz vocalist Aisha de Haas, whose career includes Broadway's Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk, RENT, and Caroline, or Change, along with the national tour of Disney's Newsies.
The holiday cast also features Meg Flather, Leslie Carrara-Rudolph and her beloved Lolly, the vocal group Those Girls, and Cooper daSilva, under the musical direction of Blake Allen.
'I look at this year's cast, and I can hardly believe how lucky I am!' says Doris Dear. 'These are extraordinary performers who bring so much talent, generosity, and joy to our little Christmas celebration. And now, with Nick and Alyssa joining us for their own special evenings, I think we're going to have two nights of Christmas magic that people will be talking about long after the decorations come down!'
Christmas With a Little Heart
For Doris Dear, the annual Christmas Special has always been about family, memories, and sharing the joy of the season. Inspired by the Christmas traditions of her childhood, Doris brings together music, storytelling, and laughter in a celebration that feels like spending the holidays with old friends.
The production will once again raise funds for the Alzheimer's Association, a cause close to Doris's heart. Specially designed collectible Christmas patches and pins will be available at the theater, with proceeds supporting the Association's work.
'Christmas is about the memories we carry with us and the new ones we create,' Doris explains. 'I want everyone to leave our show feeling a little warmer, a little happier, and perhaps humming a Christmas tune or two. And with the surprises we have planned this year, they may leave laughing as well!'
'Friday we've got our handsome Nick, Saturday we've got our glorious and hilarious Alyssa, and both nights we have an absolutely fabulous cast!' Doris laughs. 'My goodness, what's a housewife to do? I suppose I'll have to polish the silver, put on another pot of coffee, and make sure there's enough Christmas cheer for everyone!'
Performance Information
THE Doris Dear CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: AN OLD FASHIONED CHRISTMAS
Friday, December 18, 2026 — 7 PM, featuring special guest Nick Varricchio
Saturday, December 19, 2026 — 7 PM, featuring special guest Alyssa Click
Aisha de Haas appears both evenings.
The Triad Theater, 158 West 72nd Street, New York, NY
Tickets: $53 plus applicable fees. Two-drink minimum.
Tickets and information: https://flow.page/dorisdear
About Doris Dear
Doris Dear, affectionately known as America's Perfect Housewife, is the award-winning creation of entertainer Ray DeForest. A three-time MAC Award winner and recipient of multiple Telly, Communicator, and W3 Awards, Doris has delighted audiences through her acclaimed live performances, award-winning streaming series Doris Dear's Gurl Talk, and appearances throughout New York City and beyond.
Inspired by the memories of her mother and the loving family traditions of her childhood, Doris Dear celebrates the joy of storytelling, the importance of family, and the belief that everyone deserves a seat at the table. With her signature white cat-eye glasses, quick wit, and infectious warmth, Doris brings a blend of mid-century nostalgia and contemporary humor to everything she does. www.dorisdear.com
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