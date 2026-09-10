GRANNY CART GIGGLE HOUR is Coming to The Triad Theater

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How many world records can two grandmothers attempt in one night? On October 9, the Grannies are back at The Triad Theater for Granny's Believe It or Not, the latest installment of the GrannyCart Giggle Hour: a sexy and ridiculous evening of burlesque, drag, comedy, circus, and surprises.

Join the titular Grannies, Alexandra Matsu and Megan Twamley (or Bubbie and Grammy, respectively), as they attempt to set the world record for the most world record attempts in a single evening. Will they succeed? Who knows. Will they try? Unfortunately for everyone involved, yes.

GrannyCart Giggle Hour is a recurring celebration of community, burlesque, comedy, wigs, and cash tips. Expect big personalities and superlative performances, and the famous chaos that has made The Giggle Hour a sold-out show all over New York City.

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