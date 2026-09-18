NiCori Youth Cabaret Showcase to Benefit Academy Scholarships
Athena Ventouras, Holly Ryan, Michael Preston, Salem Pierre, Kael Delisca, and Maddy Cordon will perform accompanied by Shane Turner.
NiCori Performing Arts Academy will celebrate the next generation of musical theatre and cabaret talent on Sunday, October 4, 2:00 PM at Triad Theater. The NiCori Youth Cabaret Showcase features an extraordinary group of young performers sharing songs that inspire, challenge, and tell their unique stories. In addition to Athena Ventouras, Holly Ryan, Michael Preston, Salem Pierre, Kael Delisca, and Maddy Cordon, the show will feature a special NiCori alumni guest. Accompanied by Shane Turner, these rising artists take the stage in an intimate cabaret setting, showcasing the passion, artistry, and heart that define the NiCori community.
This special afternoon is also an opportunity to celebrate the generous donors and supporters whose belief in young artists helps make scholarships possible. Their commitment ensures that talented performers have access to exceptional training and artistic opportunities, regardless of financial circumstances. At NiCori, our mission is simple: Educate. Inspire. Entertain. This scholarship fundraiser brings that mission to life by investing in the future of the performing arts—one young artist at a time.
NiCori Performing Arts Academy is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Bloomfield, New Jersey, that manages the scholarship funds for students interested in theatre, vocal lessons and any other applicable forms of the performing arts. NiCori is a safe creative outlet for many theatre and voice students and we want to be sure that anyone who wants to be part of our programing will not be turned away due to financial hardship. Help us reach our $25,000 goal for 2026! Donors can deduct contributions made to NiCori Performing Arts Academy under IRC section 170.
For more information and to make a tax deductible donation visit: https://fundrazr.com/b2gCAc?ref=ab_4WL4UmC5BwE4WL4UmC5BwE
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