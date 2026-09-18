NiCori Youth Cabaret Showcase to Benefit Academy Scholarships

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NiCori Performing Arts Academy will celebrate the next generation of musical theatre and cabaret talent on Sunday, October 4, 2:00 PM at Triad Theater. The NiCori Youth Cabaret Showcase features an extraordinary group of young performers sharing songs that inspire, challenge, and tell their unique stories. In addition to Athena Ventouras, Holly Ryan, Michael Preston, Salem Pierre, Kael Delisca, and Maddy Cordon, the show will feature a special NiCori alumni guest. Accompanied by Shane Turner, these rising artists take the stage in an intimate cabaret setting, showcasing the passion, artistry, and heart that define the NiCori community.

This special afternoon is also an opportunity to celebrate the generous donors and supporters whose belief in young artists helps make scholarships possible. Their commitment ensures that talented performers have access to exceptional training and artistic opportunities, regardless of financial circumstances. At NiCori, our mission is simple: Educate. Inspire. Entertain. This scholarship fundraiser brings that mission to life by investing in the future of the performing arts—one young artist at a time.

NiCori Performing Arts Academy is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Bloomfield, New Jersey, that manages the scholarship funds for students interested in theatre, vocal lessons and any other applicable forms of the performing arts. NiCori is a safe creative outlet for many theatre and voice students and we want to be sure that anyone who wants to be part of our programing will not be turned away due to financial hardship. Help us reach our $25,000 goal for 2026! Donors can deduct contributions made to NiCori Performing Arts Academy under IRC section 170.

For more information and to make a tax deductible donation visit: https://fundrazr.com/b2gCAc?ref=ab_4WL4UmC5BwE4WL4UmC5BwE

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 13 Hrs 21 Min 01 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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