THE CONUNDRUM SESSIONS Announced at Empire Stage

THE CONUNDRUM SESSIONS brings a weekend of intimate concerts featuring South Florida's established musical talents to Empire Stage, Fort Lauderdale, on Saturday, August 21st and Sunday, August 22nd at 7pm.

Conundrum Stages revives its musical series, THE CONUNDRUM SESSIONS as a weekend featuring some of the finest in South Florida music.

Started in 2015, THE CONUNDRUM SESSIONS had a in-the-round format featuring four solo musical acts each taking turns to showcase their material, whether original or familiar. Since then, the format has shifted its focus to give soloists their own performance.

THE CONUNDRUM SESSIONS will be presented in an intimate setting with 2 separate shows:

Saturday, August 21st

JOHN LARIVIERE: BASIC BROADWAY B*TCH

Critically acclaimed Cabaret vocalist JOHN LARIVIERE will be "singing songs and telling tales" while giving audiences a journey through the Golden Age of Broadway. There may be some "spilled tea" along the way. John has graced local stages with his takes on various American songbooks including Frank Sinatra and Johnny Mercer. His website is John Lariviere.net

Sunday, August 22nd

NICOLE ROACH A ND FRIENDS

South Florida bred, South Florida branded, NICOLE ROACH is a "Jill of all Trades". This multi-hyphenated Stage tactician has been on the Boards, also working a Board or two for some of South Florida's prominent theatres. For this show, Nicole will be singing her favorite tunes while getting some assistance from a few of her contemporaries. Nicole will also provide a spotlight for some rising stars!

Both shows will start at 7pm. Admission will be $15. Both shows will be held at Empire Stage, a cozy performance venue located at 1140 N. Flagler Drive in Fort Lauderdale. To purchase tickets, visit ConundrumSessions.Bpt.Me