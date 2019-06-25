THE AMERICAN DREAM: TWO CRAZY BROKE ASIANS to Play The Duplex

The American Dream: A Story of Two Crazy Broke Asians is a musical revue, following the journey of two young women, in a search for happiness - and for themselves. Yanzi, a hopeless romantic, is following her love from Taiwan to New York City, where she reconnects with her old friend Grace, who is struggling with life in the big Apple as she tries to tough it out on her own. Featuring songs from some of Broadway's finest, American dream will premiere at one of NYC's most historic clubs - The Duplex, 61 Christopher Street. Wednesday, July 3 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets: $15 Ticket in Advance & a 2 Drink Minimum in the Cabaret Theatre; $18 Ticket at the Door (plus service fee) & a 2 Drink Minimum in the Cabaret Theatre.

Follow our heroes in their search of happiness, purpose, and donuts. Will they live The American Dream'

The American Dream: a Story of Two Crazy Broke Asians is produced by Maya Avisar, a multi-talented artist/entrepreneur emerging on to New York's indie scene. The production is also supported by the Alliance of Alien Artists, an organization founded to empower and support international performers in the pursuit of their career in the Unites States.

https://www.purplepass.com/#187767/The_Duplex-The_American_Dream:_a_Story_of_Two_Crazy_Broke_Asians-The_Duplex_Cabaret_Theatre-July-03-2019.html

Featured in the cast:

Yanzi Ding comes from music background as a harpist and composer in Taiwan. As she always tries to experiment with different art forms to convey the essence of story, she became an inter-disciplinary performer on stage as an actor, singer, musical theatre performer, and playwright. In order to pursue the best theatre craft in the world, Yanzi moved to New York and recently graduated from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA), and is featured in the film 'One More Photo Please' , Off-Broadway Musical 'War Lovers' in Theatre Row 42nd and Off-Broadway Play 'Flying Tigers Flying Away' in York Theatre. In April 2019, she presented a one-woman play 'Rushi: Three reincarnations of a Chinese Woman' in the Playroom Theatre as a solo performer, playwright and composer, produced by Bagela4Art Production.

Grace Shih is originally from Penang, Malaysia. She holds a BFA in music from National Taiwan Normal University and studied musical theatre in AMDA. She has performed in multiple music productions across Taiwan including a Solo Recital. She relocated to NYC to pursue her career as a performer, and is looking forward to the opportunities to collaborate with other artists in the industry.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You