Swiss Guitarist Christoph Denoth To Appear In Solo Recital At SubCulture

The distinguished Swiss classical guitar virtuoso Christoph Denoth will appear in solo recital, Monday evening, June 10, 2019, 7:30 pm at New York's SubCulture (45 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012). This performance will celebrate his latest recording, Tanguero: Music From South America on Signum Records, dubbed "an absolutely first-class issue" by Daniel Ross at Classic FM and "a must-have [for its] musical sensitivity exemplified as much by his curation as by his playing" by Gramophone Magazine's William Yeoman. Mr. Denoth will play selections from Tanguero, including works by Piazzolla, and Rodriguez as well as pieces by Villa-Lobos and Leo Brouwer. Full program details below:

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Cinq Préludes

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Etude No. 11 (Paris 1929)

Leo Brouwer: Sonata (for Julian Bream, 1990)

Astor Piazzolla: Chiquilin de Bachin

Astor Piazzolla: Verano Porteno

Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion

Astor Piazzolla: Triunfal

Gerardo Matos Rodriquez: La Cumparsita

Tickets at $20 in advance, $25 at the door are available for purchase at https://www.subculturenewyork.com/.

The distinguished classical guitar virtuoso Christoph Denoth has embraced repertoire from the Renaissance to the present day, both in live performances and on disc. With consummate technique and singularly nuanced understanding, Mr. Denoth concentrates on enriching the guitar's repertoire with new works and on expanding the tonal and dynamic range of the concert guitar. In keeping with his personal mission to bring his instrument and the music written for it to a wider audience, Mr. Denoth follows in the footsteps of a long line of European guitarists, having studied not only in his native Switzerland and the UK, but also with Spanish guitarist Pepe Romero and Italian guitar master Oscar Ghiglia.

At the start of the 2018-19 season, Mr. Denoth embarked on a European tour with Australia's Melbourne Chamber Orchestra in September 2018, with performances throughout Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom. In October 2018, Mr. Denoth gave a solo recital at Kings Place London, featuring the world premiere of a solo work by Steve Goss. Other engagements include appearances with the Rochester Philharmonic and the Orquesta Sinfónica de Castilla y Léon in Valladolid, Spain in 2019, as well as solo recitals in Oxford, Venice, Geneva, and Basel.

Mr. Denoth has appeared as with orchestras and ensembles across the globe, including the Orquesta de Córdoba (Spain), Alba Orchestra (UK), English Chamber Orchestra Nouvel Ensemble Contemporain (Peter Maxwell Davies), the Offenburger Streichtrio, the Sacconi Quartet, as well as at the Schleswig-Holstein and El Jem (Tunisia) Music Festivals. He has performed in solo recital at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (New York), the Berlin Philharmonie, Wigmore Hall (London), the BBC Proms, Kings Place London, Buenos Aires's Radio Nacional, the Mozarteum in Salzburg, and in Istanbul, Toronto, and Zurich.

Mr. Denoth seeks to contribute to the available repertoire for the guitar, both by resurrecting older repertoire for voice and guitar as well as debuting new solo and chamber works. He has collaborated with Dame Felicity Scott at the 2011 Oxford Lieder Festival, soprano Ruby Hughes during the 2012 BBC Spirit of Schubert Week-including a premiere of Schubert's piece for guitar and male trio-and with Ruby Hughes and tenor James Gilchrist, playing a Benjamin Britten programme at the BBC Proms of 2013, including Songs from the Chinese and Folksong Arrangements. Mr. Denoth has given the world premieres of Barrington Pheloung's guitar concerto, Hans Martin Linde's 5 Traces after Benjamin Britten, and Lorenzo Palomo's El Jardín de Baco with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as performed Maurice Ohana's Concerto Trois Graphiques with the English Chamber Orchestra and conductor Gary Walker.

Adding to a growing discography, Mr. Denoth most recently recorded Nocturnos De Andalucía with guitar concertos by Rodrigo (Concíerto de Aranjuez) and Lorenzo Palomo (Nocturnos de Andalucía), with the London Symphony Orchestra conducted by the late Jesús López Cobos at Abbey Road Studios in 2016 for Signum Records. "Denoth again shows himself to be a thoughtful musician of considerable taste and technical prowess." (Gramophone, May 2016). The Northern Echo remarked that he "brings all his talent to bear" on this disc (June 2016). Previous recordings have included: An den Mond, with lieder by Schubert, Mozart, and Haydn with Martina Janková (soprano), including nine world premiere recordings for soprano and guitar (Philips/Universal); Mister Dowland's Midnight (2014) and Homages - a musical dedication (2014,) both on Signum Records.

Displaying musical ability at an early age, Mr. Denoth attended the conservatories of Basel, Lucerne, and Zurich starting at the age of 15, and went on to become, in 2006, the first Swiss Musician-in-Residence at Balliol College at Oxford University, where he studied through 2009. He also studied both the Phenomenology of Music and Conducting with Sergiu Celibidache. Mr. Denoth currently teaches at the Royal Academy of Music in London-a position he has held since 2010-and is engaged for master classes at universities and music academies across the world, such as the Lucerne Academy of Music, Universities of Oxford, Glasgow, and Sheffield, and the Universities of Tulane in New Orleans, Western Carolina, and St. Bonaventure. Born in Basel, he is now at home in the Swiss mountains as well as his adopted home of London.





