Susanne Mack Returns To Pangea May 20 For Final Performance of FRAGMENTS

SUSANNE MACK

" FRAGMENTS"

MUSICAL DIRECTOR Paul Greenwood

DIRECTED BY Barb Jungr

FRIDAY, May 20, 2022 @ 7PM

AT PANGEA NYC

(178 2ND AVENUE - BETWEEN 11th & 12th STREETS)

New York, NY - (4/24/22) German-born New York-based vocalist Susanne Mack is returning to Pangea (178 Second Avenue) for her final performance of her all-new show "Fragments," a celebration of human resilience and our deep connectedness to one another in times of separation, disruption, and confusion. The show will be presented on May 20, 2022, at 7 pm. There is a $25 cover charge and a 2-drink minimum. Tickets may be obtained HERE.

Conceived during the pandemic, together with her collaborators Paul Greenwood and Barb Jungr, the show explores how we all keep going in times of disruption and uncertainty and what really matters. Through an insightful, heartfelt, and often comical lens, we learn a lesson or two about resilience. The program has been running since October of 2021, with a brief hiatus necessitated by the Omicron variant.

Paul Greenwood has done all the arrangements of the beautiful collection of songs by David Shire/Richard Maltby, Jr., David Bowie, John Prine, Carole King, Paul Simon, Phil Collins, Charles Trenet, Burt Bacharach, Stephen Sondheim, Elton John, and the Beatles. British cabaret star Barb Jungr directs the show remotely from her home in England.

Visit the Susanne Mack website HERE.

A BOUT THE ARTISTS

Susanne Mack is a New York-based, German-born singer, writer, and solo performer. Her work has been performed in Germany, Switzerland, and in various cabaret clubs in NYC and at the United Solo Theater Festival. Storytelling is a central element in all of Susanne's shows. Her narrative often reflects upon the challenges she's experienced while growing up in Europe and share the discoveries of a life lived between two worlds - Europe and America. Mack's shows are moving and heartfelt, leavened with wit and moments of joy. "One might call Susanne Mack a modern-day Marlene Dietrich. Her conversation with her audience is real, frank, touching and so intelligent. Susanne Mack is an original." (Broadway World).

Barb Jungr - Performer, writer, composer, and lyricist Barb Jungr has been critically lauded for her insightful and passionate interpretive style, described as "revelatory" by the New York Times. In her 45-year recording career, alongside many collaborations, she has released 18 solo albums, many for Linn Records, receiving outstanding reviews worldwide and winning many awards. In 2011, Jungr received the New York Nightlife Award for Outstanding Cabaret Vocalist, the Backstage Bistro Award for Best International Artist, and Time Out New York's #1 Top Live Cabaret Act for 2011. Her powerful singing style reaches across musical boundaries and defies easy categorization. She defies categorization.

Paul Greenwood - MAC and Bistro Award honoree, Paul Greenwood is a firmly established figure on the New York Cabaret stage. After moving from Boston, where he had begun appearing in piano bars, he began his New York career as a resident pianist at the famed nightclub, The Improvisation, and followed up with his work in other clubs such as Catch A Rising Star, The Comic Strip, and Dangerfield's. During these years, he accompanied numerous singers and comedians, including Pat Benatar, Jane Olivor, Elly Stone, Donna Murphy, Andy Kauffman, Joe Piscopo, Sandra Bernhard, and numerous others. From there he returned to piano bars, such as The Duplex, Brandys, Don't Tell Mama, and Eighty-Eights, while continuing to play in cabaret shows. He eventually debuted his solo cabaret to critical success at Eighty-Eights. This led to other solo engagements, at Caesars, The Peninsula Hotel, and Cruise Ships. This led to him co-starring in the New York production of Our Sinatra in an extended run; also performing it regionally. Other Off-Broadway appearances, include Tallulah Tonight, with Helen Gallagher, 13 Things About Ed Carpolotti, with Penny Fuller, and A 1950's Movie Tribute, with Mary Cleere Haran. The long list of performers, he has accompanied includes Nancy LaMott, Loni Ackerman, Ann Hampton Calloway, Hilary Kole, Sylvia McNair, Art Garfunkel, and George Burns, and Marilyn Maye. He was a music director at the Eugene O'Neill Cabaret Conference for six seasons. While there, he developed shows with Anita Gillette, Penny Fuller, and others. Recent appearances include Anita Gillette's Irving Berlin Tribute, which he has music directed and performed in New York and London. Upcoming shows include appearances with Austin Pendleton and Barbara Bleier, as well as a new show with Anita Gillette, planned for London.

Susanne Mack's headshot is by Albie Mitchell