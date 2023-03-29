Susan Derry Brings INGENUE YOU WHEN, AGAIN to The Green Room 42 in April

The Green Room 42 presents Susan Derry in "Ingenue You When, Again" on April 9th, 2023 at 7:00pm.

Susan Derry of Broadway's Wonderful Town, The Phantom of the Opera, and more Encores! than you can count, makes her The Green Room 42 debut with "Ingenue You When," an evening of sparkling classics remixed for remixed for the woman she's become. She's found her voice and she's not afraid to use it! Singing beloved tunes by the greats and some surprising unknown gems, Susan discovers what happens when the ingenue grows up.

Musical direction by Howard Breitbart with Saadi Zain on bass.

Directed by Julia Murney. Produced by Vibecke Dahle Dellapolla.

"Ingenue You When" was nominated for a Best Cabaret Debut Show Award in 2021 by BroadwayWorld.

Susan Derry in "Ingenue You When, Again" plays The Green Room 42, located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42.

Click here for ticket information. Live and streaming options available.

An accomplished and versatile actor and singer, Susan Derry is at home in a wide range of roles. She made her Broadway debut in the Tony-winning revival of Wonderful Town and performed the role of Christine in The Phantom of the Opera in Hamburg, Germany with the Neue Flora Theater. She garnered critical acclaim for her portrayal of Francesca Johnson in The Bridges of Madison County at Keegan Theatre in Washington DC; the Washington Post proclaimed "the ace this staging is Susan Derry" and Broadway World called it the role of her career.

Susan's one-woman evenings, initially curated for DC audiences, have found a warm reception and created a following. Her commitment to vulnerable storytelling and truthful, compelling song choices resonates with audiences, and her latest, Ingenue You When, premiered live at Feinstein's 54 Below in New York, receiving a BWW Best Cabaret Debut Show nomination. Among her multiple solo-show creations, Susan's holiday evening, I Wish It So, was created for online fans during the pandemic and set a record in attendance for the host venue. It became her debut album of the same name, produced by Nevermore Records and available everywhere music is streamed.

Susan is a co-founder of UrbanArias, DC's contemporary opera company, amplifying their message of excellence and accessibility in DC and beyond as Board President. She earned a Bachelor of Music degree from Northwestern University and a Master of Music degree from the Manhattan School of Music. She serves as an adjunct professor of voice at American University in DC where she lives with her husband.