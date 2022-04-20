Sunita Param To Make Her Palm Desert Debut

Join Sunita Param, as she takes you through a musical theater journey of her life's ups and downs and everything in between in her new show "Back To Me". So dust off your jazz hands and get ready for a great night of music and stories.

Sunita Param was born in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, grew up in the suburbs of Buffalo, NY and schooled at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee, where she received her Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance with a Minor in Piano.

She is a former Miss New York (Miss America Scholarship Pageant) who has traveled the world as a singer on the QEII's world cruise. She spent 10 years in NYC where she worked Off-Broadway, in Regional Theatre, TV and Film. LA has been home for the past 16 years where she added wife, mother and owner of the Sunita Param Piano Studio to her resume.

The May 15, 2020 showtime is 3 pm and doors will open at 2 pm at Arthur Newman Theater, 73750 Catalina Way in Palm Desert. Tickets are $15 cash only at the door.