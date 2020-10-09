Submissions Open For Allen And Gray's New Voices Concert Series

Allen and Gray are award winning musical theater writers with a bent on social justice and reform.

Award winning musical theater writers Richard Allen and Taran Gray announce that submissions are open for their October New Voices Concert Series, a digital 90 minute concert to highlight new musical theater writers and their work, focusing primarily on marginalized voices.

"We're resolved to lift up the marginalized storyteller by bringing their work to a diverse and new audience", says the concert's co-creator Richard Allen. "we're committed to doing that through making these stories accessible to all audiences, beyond the guidelines of the stage."

Every month, five musical writing teams are chosen to participate in the concert event. The concert consists of a personal interview with each writing team, a two song performance from each musical, and a round table discussion with all five musical writing teams.

The concert will be held on the Allen and Gray Facebook and YouTube page on October 30th, at 8pm ET. The runtime is 90 minutes.

Writing teams are encouraged to submit at www.AllenandGray.com. The submission deadline for the October concert is October 16th. All submissions not chosen are considered for future concert dates.

Allen and Gray are award winning musical theater writers with a bent on social justice and reform. With a penchant for historical accuracy, they created FREEDOM RIDERS: The Civil Rights Musical about the 1961 freedom rides, BAYARD: A New Musical about Bayard Rustin's creation of the 1963 March on Washington, and WALT AND ROY about Walt and Roy Disney's startup of the Disney empire in the 1920's - 30's. Their newest musical LEGENDARY is an original story dealing with the silencing women face in the music industry.

