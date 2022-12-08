Stray and The Soundtrack Come to Chelsea Table + Stage This Month

Stray and the Soundtrack returns to NYC for a one-night-only concert at CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 7pm. Tickets are $25-40 and can be purchased at www.chelseatableandstage.com. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.



Stray and the Soundtrack is the brainchild of Shawn W. Smith and Michael Herlihy, combining a collective 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry, a love for all genres of music, and a flair for the theatrical. From their adventures performing for companies including Disney and Marvel Studios, to traveling the country with the musicals "Waitress," "Rock Of Ages" and "Chicago," Stray and the Soundtrack brings audiences a funky, rock n' roll, theatrical array of new music and cover songs alike. The concert will feature tunes from their debut album, plus their year-long #StrayCovers and #DisneyDeepDives projects. Stray and the Soundtrack has previously headlined such venues as The Green Room 42 in NYC and The Federal in Los Angeles.

Stray and the Soundtrack's debut album features 11 original songs - written, performed and produced by Shawn W. Smith and Michael Herlihy - plus a bonus track cover of Jim Steinman's "Bat Out Of Hell." Among their standouts are "Say Hi To The Devil" (a 70's-flavored jam band anthem), "Say When" (a 60's-style doowop jam), "Here On Mars" (a 90's-inspired alt rock banger), and "Don't Slip Away" (evoking memories of early 2000's prom ballads). The creation of Stray And The Soundtrack originated when Shawn and Michael were touring the world working on "For The Record: The Brat Pack." Shawn hails from Buffalo, NY and is an accomplished actor/singer/songwriter who previously released a solo album, starred in multiple regional theatre casts across the country. Shawn is currently making his Off-Broadway debut as Jim Hopper in "Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical." Michael grew up in Lansdale, PA and is a masterful musician and producer who has produced singles and records for various artists in the New York and Los Angeles areas. Michael is currently on tour with "The Book Of Mormon."

Follow Stray and the Soundtrack on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music and more: linktr.ee/StrayAndTheSoundtrack