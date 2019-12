Steven Brinberg (Simply Barbra) Presents Hello Gorgeous At The Temple Emanu-el

Award-winning singer and actor Steven Brinberg (Simply Barbra) to perform a show especially created for the elegant Streicker Center within The Temple Emanu-El (1 East 65th Street - off 5th Avenue) NYC on Tuesday, March 17th at 7:00 pm. With musical director Christopher Denny backing several other musicians, the show promises the best of SIMPLY BARBRA which has traveled the world since 1993. A special surprise guest star from Broadway will join "Barbra" for a duet. This is the musical show - "The Entertainer" in the "Hello Gorgeous" (Barbra Streisand) Celebration and Exhibit salute. Tickets are only $25 general admission or $75 reserved section and post reception with the artist.

Tickets can be purchased at https://emanuelskirballnyc.ticketleap.com/hello-gorgeous-the-entertainer/dates/Mar-17-2020_at_0700PM.

Steven Brinberg was born and raised in NYC, and attended NYU. He created his first SIMPLY BARBRA show in 1993 at Don't Tell Mama cabaret where it ran a record-breaking 4 years, winning two MAC awards and a BISTRO award. The constantly updated show was subsequently seen in over 40 US cities and 9 countries including tours of Australia, The Far East, Spain, Mexico and several runs in London's West End at theatres The Charing Cross, SoHo Revue Bar and Leicester Square Theatres and The Edinburgh Festival. His London debut at the Jermyn Street Theatre broke all box office records and was extended repeatedly. He was nominated for a 2018 Robby Award for theatre and cabaret in Los Angeles.

Steven toured for over 12 years with the late Marvin Hamlisch (Barbra Streisand's musical director and composer of THE WAY WE WERE and A CHORUS LINE). Their symphony concerts together included appearances at the Kennedy Center and several co-starring Broadway legend Barbara Cook. Playwright Terrence McNally wrote the narration for Steven-as-Barbra for a concert at Lincoln Center's Avery Fisher Hall which was also seen in Seattle. At Carnegie Hall he made an appearance with the NYC Gay Men's chorus.

At Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre, Steven was part of the all-star FUNNY GIRL concert featuring Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, Sutton Foster and Whoopi Goldberg and at the Hudson theatre in a concert of Marvin Hamslich's SWEET SMELL OF SUCCESS opposite Jeremy Jordan, Adam Jacobs and Marc Kudisch. At the Westbeth Theatre Center and Manhattan Theatre Club, he was featured in Ken Page's musical NIGHT LIFE starring Lillias White. Special events include performances for Liza Minnelli, Lauren Bacall, Joan Rivers, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Patricia Neal, and Donna Karan. Steven was chosen for the latter special event by Miss Streisand's management. He was also chosen by Stephen Sondheim to sing at his birthday concert at the Library of Congress in Washington DC. Film credits include CAMP, HEAVENLY PEACE, BOYS LIFE and the upcoming THIRSTY. Television appearances include Rosie O'Donnell, Sally Jessy Raphael, Good Morning Australia and a Jerry Springer show where no one was fighting! His two CDS available are SIMPLY BARBRA LIVE IN LONDON and SIMPLY BARBRA DUETS. He is featured on the new album "Hamlisch Uncovered".

Other dates in the new year for "Simply Barbra" include: Feb. 28-LOS ANGELES, CA---Feinstein's At Vitello's THE LEAP YEAR SHOW; May 9-NORWALK, CT---The Magnolia Room; Tba dates -NYC ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE SIMPLY BARBRA FOREVER; July 16-20, 23-25--PROVINCETOWN, MA--The Pilgrim House; Sept. 23-25--LONDON, UK---Crazy Coqs. For more information visit www.simplybarbra.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You