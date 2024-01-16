Stephanie Klemons to Join MOMS' NIGHT OUT At 54 Below This March

Stephanie Klemons has joined Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series at 54 Below on March 16th.

Stephanie Klemons is a Drama Desk Award winning Broadway Performer and Director/Choreographer. Most notably she is Associate & Supervising Choreographer and Original Cast Member of Broadway's smash hit HAMILTON. She maintains US & International companies of the show, from casting to running the dance departments across the globe. Stephanie was part of the original companies of Hamilton, In The Heights, If/Then and Bring It On on Broadway, Pre-Broadway and tours. At 23, Stephanie made her New York Theater Choreography Debut Off-Broadway with Automatic Superstar. That same year she made her Equity debut with the First Nat'l tour of Bombay Dreams, directed by Baayork Lee. In addition to working with the likes of Tommy Kail, Lin Manuel-Miranda and Michael Greif, Stephanie is Andy Blankenbuehler's “right hand gal”. Besides Hamilton and In The Heights, they have created such other shows as Fly, Only Gold and the Co-Choreographed Frank Wildhorn's Zelda (originally Waiting for the Moon). Additionally, she's choreographed for Netflix Original Series “Hunted”, Victoria's Secret, VOGUE, George Michael, Sesame Street & NBA's BROOKLYNETTES. Regionally, she has choreographed Rock of Ages at Chicago's Drury Lane Theater and Pittsburgh CLO as well as, In The Heights at The Actor's Playhouse, for which she was nominated for a Carbonell Award. Starring as Vanessa in PCLO's In The Heights the previous year was a highlight of her career. She directed and choreographed In The Heights at Washington DC's esteemed Kennedy Center, and also held the same Director/Choreographer and co-creator role with New York Children's Theater's original work, This is Sadie, and upcoming Pinocchio. Post-pandemic she choreographed the first new musical to open Off-Broadway after the shut-down A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet written by Alex Wyse and Ben Fankhauser, as well as, choreographing the original musical Rock and Roll Man at New World Stages, starring Constantine Maroulis for which she was nominated for an AUDELCO award. In 2017, Stephanie was the choreographer behind the viral Superbowl commercial featuring Odell Beckham Jr and Eli Manning “Time of Our Lives”, for which she was nominated for a World Choreography award. As a teaching artist Stephanie has taught around the world at acclaimed studios like her hometown Broadway Dance Center & STEPS. Of all her work she's most proud of her not-for-profit, Katie's Art Project, connecting kids facing life-threatening illness with emerging and establishing artists to write original songs, make art and create a legacy through art. Follow her for updates on Instagram @DANCEism

Dubbed, "a newly born series to be loved by BroadwayWorld.com", Mom's Night Out: The Concert Series, is the ultimate cabaret series where your favorite musical theatre mamas, step-mamas, mamas-to-be, grandmamas, and mamas-in-waiting will dazzle audiences with stories and songs about motherhood – the joys, the stress, the chaos, and everything in between. You'll hear classic favorites from the musical theatre and pop/rock canon and never before heard song debuts, too!

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo.

Previously announced cast members include Laura D'Andre (The Play That Goes Wrong), Kasie Gasparini (Mamma Mia!), and Grace Morgan (The Phantom of The Opera). Stay tuned for additional cast and creative announcements and follow @momsnightoutconcert.

Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 16th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35-$79. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Use code MOM35 for $5 off your main dining room and bar rail tickets. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

