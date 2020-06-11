Stephan Stubbins and Libby Servais Will Perform Live From Home on Fathers Day Weekend

Broadway married couple Libby Servais ("Wicked") and Stephan Stubbins ("Mary Poppins") have joined with Broadway friends to present "Libby & Stephan Live: Father's Day Eve on Broadway," live from their living room on Saturday, June 20th. Taking place on Father's Day Eve, the show will feature special guest performers, including Shaleah Adkisson ("Hair"), Alicia Albright ("Frozen"), Steel Burkhardt ("Aladdin"), Erin Crouch ("The Who's Tommy" Intl. Tour), LaVon Fisher-Wilson ("Chicago"), David R Gordon ("Charlie & The Chocolate Factory" Natl. Tour), Eric Jackson ("Young Frankenstein"), Patty Lohr ("Kinky Boots" Natl. Tour), Cassie Okenka ("School of Rock").

This live-streamed performance will entertain and engage viewers with a range of performances including songs from "Chicago", "Gypsy", and "42nd Street" as well as songs by Billy Joel, Elton John, & The Beatles. Featuring the talents and offerings of their special guests, this experience will give attendees the feeling of lightness and connection they are longing for this Father's Day weekend.

Servais and Stubbins met performing at "Broadway Under the Stars" in Sonoma, California, together in 2013, fell in love, and married in 2019. Servais was most recently seen in "Wicked" on Broadway, floating in the bubble as the standby for Glinda, a role she performed in the San Francisco company and the second national tour, for which she was featured on the "A Very Wicked Halloween" television special on NBC. Additionally, on Broadway, Servais was in the original Broadway cast of "Lysistrata Jones".

Stubbins' performing career has been highlighted by his time on Broadway in "Mary Poppins", in the pre-Broadway world premiere of the musical "Memphis", singing an opening act solo for Frank Sinatra, headlining an opening act for Rita Moreno, and working with artist legends on and off stage including Dick Van Dyke, Kristin Chenoweth, Ben Vereen, Conan O'Brien, and more. He is perhaps best known for co-founding Transcendence Theatre Company and the award-winning "Broadway Under the Stars" concert series in wine country, California.

"After the success of our live-stream performance on Mother's Day weekend, we knew it would be meaningful to share some of our favorite songs with friends and supporters across the country on a weekend when we're used to being together with our family and friends," says Stubbins. "Sharing some laughs, connecting with our community, and giving to great causes is a wonderful way to honor our fathers on a day when we can't be together in person."

Viewers are encouraged to send in their father's favorite song as well as a favorite picture of them with their father to LibbyAndStephan@gmail.com. Some songs from viewers will be sung during the show. A selection of pictures shared from viewers will be featured online 30 minutes before the performance begins.

10% of the proceeds from the evening are being contributed to two non-profit organizations: The Actors Fund and Bridge the Generations. The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that meets the needs of the entertainment community. Services include emergency financial assistance, affordable housing, health care and insurance counseling, senior care, secondary career development and more. Bridge the Generations is a national non-profit organization that has been connecting artists with senior citizens - reaching over 1,500 seniors with personalized performances and artist residencies, carried out by artists from Broadway, Nashville, LA, and beyond.

The performance begins online at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST), with viewer photos highlighted 30 minutes before showtime, and an opportunity for questions, answers, and shared moments shortly after the performance.

CAST: Libby Servais ("Wicked") & Stephan Stubbins ("Mary Poppins"), with Shaleah Adkisson ("Hair"), Alicia Albright ("Frozen"), Steel Burkhardt ("Aladdin"), Erin Crouch ("The Who's Tommy" Intl. Tour), LaVon Fisher-Wilson ("Chicago"), David R Gordon ("Charlie & The Chocolate Factory" Natl. Tour), Eric Jackson ("Young Frankenstein"), Patty Lohr ("Kinky Boots" Natl. Tour), Cassie Okenka ("School of Rock").

WHEN: 5:00 p.m. (PST) / 8:00 p.m. (EST), Saturday, June 20th, 2020

Viewer Father's Day pictures begin 30 min before showtime

WHERE: Live-streamed on a private YouTube link sent to attendees

COST: Pay What You Wish

PHONE: 707-939-5681

DIRECT EVENT LINK: BroadwayFathersDay.com

