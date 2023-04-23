Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Staff Of The Drama Book Shop To Present DRAMA @ MAMA: Play On! Next Week

The event will take place on Sunday, April 30th.

Apr. 23, 2023  

Get ready to be swept away by the Drama At Mama: Play On!, presented by Aaron Clark Burstein! The Drama Book Shop crew is back on Sunday, April 30th at 7:00pm and they're bringing their theatrical talents to Don't Tell Mama. You've already relied on them for finding the perfect monologue or scene, and now they're ready to caffeinate your senses with their stunning performances!

Back by popular demand, the talented crew of the Drama Book Shop are bringing the Drama to Don't Tell Mama! Each performer will bring a piece related to their favorite play, including songs from Falsettos, Ragtime, The Color Purple and more! Make your reservations and get ready to "Play On!"

You'll see stellar performances from Aaron Clark Burstein, Chelsea Carll, TJ D'Angelo, Dylan Glick, Adam LaPorte, Ashley Nicole Martin, Xavier Moses, David Rigano, Kirstin Wolf, and Michael Zorek with accompaniment provided by James Higgins!

$15.00 cover charge and a $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person

CASH ONLY
Food Menu Available

Seating from 6:15pm

Approximate running time: 65 minutes

Reserve your seat here.




