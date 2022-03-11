Songs From TRUST THE PROCESS Will Debut at The Green Room 42

Trust the Process is an upcoming web series, inspired by real life experiences. This musical mockumentary follows Charlie Green and Naya Dawson as they begin an internship at the illustrious "Alliance of Broadway, Culture, Drama, and Entertainment." From eccentric meetings to scanning Playbills, follow these young professionals as they shuffle into the workforce and realize the lights of New York's top theaters don't always shine so bright.

Join in at The Green Room 42 on March 16 at 9:30 PM for an evening of original music - and a sneak peak of the characters, chaos, and coffee runs - featured in the show before season one enters production.

This concert will be directed by Daniella Caggiano & Quentin Madia, music directed by Jake Sinsky and Lauren Pelaia, and assistant directed by Peter Charney. The cast includes Aliza Ciara, Stevie Davis, Thomas Delgado, Sarah Hamaty, Chris Isolano, Michael Lepore, Maleah Moon, Conor McGiffin, Mary Mondlock, Alec Richards, Hannah T. Skokan, and Elyce West. The live band will include Henryk Kress, John Ling, David Manyin, and Jake Sinsky.

Trust the Process features songs by Lauren Pelaia, Quentin Madia, Peter Charney, Adam J. Rineer, Rebecca Murillo, Josh Walker, Jack Seleeby, Noura Boustany Jost, and Destinee A. Brown. Original story is by Quentin Madia, Noura Boustany Jost, Angelica Gorga, Destinee A. Brown, Keleigh Principi, Grace Duah, Nina Slowinski, and Mark Scoff. Produced by Exequtive Entertainment, LLC. Visit https://www.exequtiveentertainmentllc.com/ for more information.

Tickets start at $15 for Main Dining Room entry. Livestream tickets are also available for $19.

The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City