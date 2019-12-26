Song Cycle COMINGS & GOINGS To Premiere At The Green Room 42

Comings and Goings, a song cycle composed by Miriam Pultro, will premiere at The Green Room 42 on January 18th at 9:30pm.

Developed after she spent several years living abroad, the lyrical, folk-influenced chamber pop explores togetherness and isolation, resilience and reconciliation, individuality and identity, love and loss. Arranged for piano, guitar, viola, cello, and percussion, the cast of singer-instrumentalists includes Pultro, Jen Anaya (Tamar of the River), Morgan Bartholick, Maya Sharpe (Hair on Broadway), and Uton Onyejekwe (Ma-Yi, Signature Theatre).

The creative team includes director Lauren Elder (Side Show, Hair Broadway/West End) and music director/co-arranger Matt DeMaria (RENT 20th Anniversary Tour).

The Green Room 42, located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/show/details/fYCvyTWovRG2a2zF2yfP/1579394220000.

Photo Credit: Rigel Harris





