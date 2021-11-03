Sondheim Unplugged: Into Sweeney Todd's Woods at Feinstein's/54 Below

Halloween night 2021 brought a special evening of "Sondheim Unplugged: Into Sweeney Todd's Woods" to NYC's Feinstein's/54 Below nightclub.

Produced and directed by host Phil Geoffrey Bond, the series is in its 11th season of "Unplugged" editions.

The evening was guest hosted by Rob Maitner with production management by Lucia Spina.

The expert and intricate musical accompaniment was provided by music director John Fischer (Piano), Jerry DeVore (Bass), and Jonathan Russell (Violin). This trio brought hip and unique colors to the Sondheim compositions.

Performers for the evening include the quintet group "Marquee Five" - Mick Bleyer, Adam West Hemming, Vanessa Parvin, Sierra Rein, & Julie Reyburn - Victoria Elizabeth Cook, Scott Coulter, Harris Doran, Rob Maitner, Lucia Spina, Forest VanDyke, and special guest Sarah Rice.



The set list included a mix of appropriately chilling and humorous interpretations of songs from both "Sweeney Todd" and "Into The Woods". Beginning with Marquee Five's spooky take on "The Ballad of Sweeney Todd", then quickly turning from "The Witches Rap", to the Sweeney Ballads (with Broadway's original Johanna singing "Green Finch & Linnet Bird") and on to duets such as a hysterically performed "Agony" and clever "A Little Priest" - with a special mention to gender bended takes on "The Worst Pies In London" and "Not While I'm Around".

The evening came to a conclusion by committing its last few numbers to The Wood's touching "No More", "Children Will Listen", and an uplifting "Ever After".



Phil Geoffrey Bonds "Sondheim Unplugged" series performs monthly at Feinstein's/54 Below. Check out www.54below.com or www.sondheimunplugged.com for dates and reservations.





Photos: Kevin Alvey