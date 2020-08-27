Singer Yvette Monique Clark Live-Streams DIVA OF THE 'DEMIC Virtual Cabaret, August 28

Clark promises an evening of show tunes, stories, laughs and libations.

Singer-actress Yvette Monique Clark live-streams her virtual cabaret, Diva of the 'Demic on Facebook Live, Friday, August 28 at 8 pm ET.

Piano accompaniment is by A. Michael Tilford. Clark promises an evening of show tunes, stories, laughs and libations... she is a singing server at Marie's Crisis, after all.

It was not too far into the pandemic closure that the performers at Marie's took to the internet to keep the spirit of the venue alive and its performers afloat. Their virtual performances have been streamed through the Marie's Group on Facebook. It's been this experience that led Clark to devise her own virtual cabaret.

"We artists have gotten really creative with how we bring art to the people," she says. "So, I thought what better way to do that than to have my very own virtual cabaret. I've had time to learn a few new tunes during these past few months and I want to share them... Out of every bad situation comes something good and out of the pandemic comes a DIVA!"

Clark has performed on stages regionally, nationally and internationally. She's performed iconic roles such as Nell (Ain't Misbehavin'), BJ (Smokey Joe's Cafe) and Mama Morton (Chicago). In the Fall of 2019, she debuted her first NYC cabaret, Let's Give 'Em Something to Talk About at The Duplex to two sold-out audiences. Clark has performed in the piano bar world via Kenney M. Green, who brought her to Marie's Crisis Cafe; a few years later she became a singing server and says, "the rest is history."

View Diva of the 'Demic at https://www.facebook.com/yvette.clark.54.

