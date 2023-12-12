Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Singer-Songwriter Christine Lavin Completes Unique Project 34 Years After Beginning

With 80 songs, 480 digital pages, and fantastic packaging, THE SEASONS PROJECT is released.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Thirty - The Gold Standard Photo 1 Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Thirty
Lillias White Joins Forces With 92NY To Teach Cabaret Workshop Photo 2 Lillias White, Michael Kirk Lane, and Yasuhiko Fukuoka To Teach Cabaret Course
Review: Death of Classical's Otherworldly CRYPT LAB SERIES Stuns at Church Of The Interces Photo 3 Review: Death of Classical's Otherworldly CRYPT LAB SERIES Stuns at Church Of The Intercession
Review: Something Special In The Air As CLYDE ALVES Plays Chelsea Table + Stage Photo 4 Clyde Alves Night Of Original Songs Hits High Note

Singer-Songwriter Christine Lavin Completes Unique Project 34 Years After Beginning

"THE SEASONS PROJECT," 80 SONGS, 480 DIGITAL PAGES 

ASSEMBLED BY SINGER/SONGWRITER Christine Lavin 

IS FINALLY COMPLETE. IT ONLY TOOK 34 YEARS.


Back in 1989, Christine Lavin made a 21-artist cassette, using $300 she received from ASCAP in the form of a songwriting grant. The first night she brought it to a gig was opening for her favorite thinking person's rock'n'roll band, "Buskin & Batteau," at Sanders Theater on the campus of Harvard University.  "I sang my one song that was on it -- 'The Kind Of Love You Never Recover From,' which at the time was brand new, then held up the cassette and said, 'If you like that song, you'll hear 20 other songwriters I think you'll dig."


"That first night I sold more than $300 worth of those cassettes ($10 each). Little did I know it would take 34 years to finally complete the project."

Singer-Songwriter Christine Lavin Completes Unique Project 34 Years After Beginning


That first cassette was called, ON A WINTER'S NIGHT, a song on it written by Willie Nininger, and all the songs fit the theme of winter/night love songs. In 1995 she made a similar compilation -- but for autumn -- naming it, WHEN OCTOBER GOES, after the brilliant Johnny Mercer/Barry Manilow tune sung by Megon McDonough on the collection.  Both albums inspired multi-artist tours that criss-crossed the country many times [artists who participated include Cliff Eberhardt, Patty Larkin, David Wilcox, Cheryl Wheeler, John Gorka, and Lucy Kaplansky]. 


In 2004 Rounder Records created a "15th Anniversary edition of ON A WINTER'S NIGHT and added a few new songs, including "Another Time And Place" by the late Dave Van Ronk, and "Secret Gardens" by Judy Collins. In 2022 Lucy Kaplansky's song "Old Friends" was added. In 2023 Chris & Meredith Thompson's song, "Lines Of Longitude" was added to WHEN OCTOBER GOES. 


"I always planned to create a Spring and Summer compilation, so I began work on those during the pandemic. Finally by the summer of 2023 I had completed the massive amount of paperwork a project like this commands. There were now 80 songs, a nice round number, all mastered or remastered by Phillip Klum, one of the best mastering engineers in the business, who happens to live in NYC."  

Singer-Songwriter Christine Lavin Completes Unique Project 34 Years After Beginning


Then Christine spoke to some indy labels to see what they thought. Concord Records had bought up Rounder's catalogue and now owned ON A WINTER'S NIGHT and WHEN OCTOBER GOES. They allowed her to license 300 copies of the songs on each album, but they strongly advised her not to make a "4 CD Boxed Set," which was her ultimate goal. They told her CD sales are unreliable and she'd be better off making it a digital project only.


She then spoke to another indy label that said the same thing, only more strongly worded: "Why not just set your money on fire?" But a boxed set was what her heart was set on, so she went about gathering songs, then lyrics, bios, and photos of all the musicians involved. 

One of them, Judy Kass, a wonderful singer/songwriter who lives in Tarrytown, NY, came up with the idea of a wooden box -- and found a Ukrainian artisan on Etsy who made samples and sent them to her in the fall of '22. Without consulting anyone Christine and Judy ordered 100 boxes from Mykhailo Chaban, who now has his own section in the liner notes where he writes about how he is trying to keep his business running as bombing runs come uncomfortably close to his building. 


"Ukraine has the sympathy of the world, but what they need is our business," Christine says, "so in our own small way we are trying to help."


They eventually ordered 200 more boxes. As of today, 200 of those 300 "boxed sets" have been sold for $100 each, which includes the Ukrainian box, the thumb drive, all 80 songs and 480 digital pages of liner notes that include hundreds of live links. 


A handful of songs by Christine have been recorded and performed by the likes of Broadway's Betty Buckley, Sutton Foster, Karen Ziemba, Klea Blackhurst, and Susan Egan -- and she is sure that any theater singers who are looking for unknown -- but terrific -- songs, will find many more here.  

Singer-Songwriter Christine Lavin Completes Unique Project 34 Years After Beginning


"There's only 100 left," she says, and you'll find them at her website, christinelavin.com.  


They also make a lovely gift. 

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Felicia Finely to Perform Tribute to Patsy Cline at The Green Room 42 Photo
Felicia Finely to Perform Tribute to Patsy Cline at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Broadway’s blonde bombshell, Felicia Finely, known for roles in the musicals The Wedding Singer, Mamma Mia!, and The Life, in the premiere of her new show, “Backwoods to Broadway: Patsy C. & Fe,'

2
A VERY HARRIS HOLIDAY Returns To Dont Tell Mama Next Week Photo
A VERY HARRIS HOLIDAY Returns To Don't Tell Mama Next Week

Former NFL lineman and operatic baritone Larry Harris, alongside his family, returns to Don't Tell Mama for a one-night only holiday show, A VERY HARRIS HOLIDAY. Join them and guest artists for a night of beloved holiday favorites and rarities.

3
Abingdon Theatre Companys Broadway on the Bowery Series Continues with the Music of DIVIDE Photo
Abingdon Theatre Company's Broadway on the Bowery Series Continues with the Music of DIVIDED

Abingdon Theatre Company will present their next Broadway on the Bowery event, a concert performance of Divided, a new musical composed by Kristen Rosenfeld with book and lyrics by Luanne Rosenfeld. The performance will be directed by Jim Cooney with musical direction by Robbie Cowan.

4
Drew Gasparinis I COULD USE A DRINK To Be Presented In Concert, January 30 Photo
Drew Gasparini's I COULD USE A DRINK To Be Presented In Concert, January 30

Don't miss Drew Gasparini's 'I Could Use a Drink' in concert at 54 BELOW on Jan 30 at 9:30PM. Broadway's supper club will be filled with incredible music.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... Stephen Mosher">(read more about this author)

Singer-Songwriter Christine Lavin Completes Unique Project 34 Years After BeginningSinger-Songwriter Christine Lavin Completes Unique Project 34 Years After Beginning
Photos: A DREAM AND A SONG: THE MUSICAL STORIES OF ELIZABETH SULLIVAN, Featuring Celia BerkPhotos: A DREAM AND A SONG: THE MUSICAL STORIES OF ELIZABETH SULLIVAN, Featuring Celia Berk
Review: Something Special In The Air As CLYDE ALVES Plays Chelsea Table + StageReview: Something Special In The Air As CLYDE ALVES Plays Chelsea Table + Stage
Review: Jason Henderson Charms Don't Tell Mama Audience With GETTING TO NOEL YOUReview: Jason Henderson Charms Don't Tell Mama Audience With GETTING TO NOEL YOU

Videos

Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE Video
Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here' Video
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
HARMONY
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You