Silly Rabbit Burlesque Launches At The Executive Club

Silly Rabbit, an immersive burlesque theater show has announced their partnership with Manhattan's hottest adult entertainment venue, The Executive Club launching Thursday, May 2nd.

Nightlife impresario Joey Morrissey has joined forces with hospitality maven, Michael Sinensky to launch Lapin de Cabaret Thursdays featuring live cabaret and musical acts. The show is produced by Emmy nominated producer, Gage Cass Woodle and New York City's award-winning variety show legend, Shelly Watson. Arch Design, famous for their whimsical Burning Man art installations will bring the vision of the interactive adult playground to reality at the West Side space. The main floor has been completely redesigned to feature elegant retro furnishings, secret rooms, state of the art television screens and refurbished, larger stage area.

Guests will continue to enjoy dining at critically acclaimed dining destination, Robert's Steakhouse, located on the second floor and helmed by Executive Chef Will Savarese. The expansive bar lounge area and restaurant is a popular spot for those seeking world class cocktails, a fine dining experience with unparalleled dry aged steaks and top-class adult entertainment.

"Silly Rabbit will be a completely reimagined entertainment space offering top burlesque acts, world class dining and adult entertainment, "says Mark Yackow, owner of Executive Club and Robert's Steakhouse in New York City. "Our loyal customers will be surprised and delighted by the revitalized space yet still be comfortable in the signature style of Robert's and Executive Club surroundings."





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You