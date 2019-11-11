Sidney Myer Will Headline New Year's Eve at Pangea with SIDNEY MYER LIVE!

Cabaret arch-angel Sidney Myer, who is in the midst of a remarkable career surge since returning to regular performing at Pangea in 2018, will headline Pangea's New Year's Eve festivities in back-to-back shows at 8pm and 10:30pm. The New Year's Eve edition of "Sidney Myer Live!" is a new evening of stylish specialties and signature songs, with music direction by Tracy Stark on piano and Matt Scharfglass on bass. The show piggybacks on Myer's dazzling string of sold-out shows at Pangea, his newfound performance home, where he has sold out four separate engagements, three of which were extended by popular demand.

On New Year's Eve the gimlet-eyed singer-raconteur, and old-school entertainer, who is as au courant as he is wryly nostalgic, is tasked with raising our zig-zagging spirits to new heights of mirth, wonderment and gratitude, putting us in just the right mindset to face the challenges ahead.

Both New Year's Eve shows are generously priced -- $135 for the early show and $165 for the late show. The evening includes, in both cases, a delicious 3-course dinner, and a half-bottle of Prosecco per person. Tax and gratuity are inclusive. (Additional beverages are not included, and are billed separately with 20% gratuity added.)

Revered for having launched and nurtured countless singers as booking manager of Don't Tell Mama, "the beloved latter-day vaudevillian" (Stephen Holden in The NY Times) is also known to cabaret cognoscenti in New York as the preeminent purveyor of special material and a host non-pareil. But he has lately been coming out as a full-blown star with his "Sidney Myer Live!" shows, presented by Kevin Malony's TWEED TheaterWorks at Pangea, as well as appearances at The Laurie Beechman.

Among the writers chronicling Myer's current rise, Stephen Mosher of Broadwayworld.com has called him "the heart of the cabaret community." Myra Chanin, writing in The Huffington Post, calls him "a cross between Noel Coward and Fanny Brice [who'll have you] roaring with laughter one moment and wiping away tears a few seconds later." Writing in Broadwayworld.com Alix Cohen deems him "disarming, funny, preposterous, touching and utterly unique." This year he won both MAC and Bistro Awards.

The Downtown supper club Pangea, which The NY Times recently called "a bohemian oasis not unlike the fabled Max's Kansas City from days gone by," has been programming eclectic performance in its 60-seat jewel-box showroom since 2015. A leader of the burgeoning alt-cabaret movement, Pangea provides a safe place to develop new theatre-music hybrids in an atmosphere of experimentation, deep inclusion and protest.

The beloved Sidney Myer headlines New Year's Eve at Pangea, in a new "Sidney Myer Live!" "The engagingly mischievous dispenser of musical repartee" (The NY Times) performs two full shows on Tuesday December 31, 2019 -- the first at 8pm and the second at 10:30pm. For information or to order online, visit www.pangeanyc.com or call 212/995-0900. Pangea is located at 178 Second Avenue (between 11th & 12th Streets).

