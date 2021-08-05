Sharon Playhouse Welcomes Broadway Star Hugh Panaro for One Night Only Cabaret

Broadway leading man Hugh Panaro (Phantom Of The Opera, Show Boat, Lestat, Side Show) will appear on Friday night August 4th in a one performance only concert on the Patio Cabaret Stage at the Sharon Playhouse in Sharon, CT.

This one hour show, which includes dinner, will feature the very charming Mr. Panaro and Music Director Tim Stella (Phantom Of The Opera) taking the audience on a musical journey through Hugh's career and life.

As Panaro says, "It's really my whole musical journey from my parents taking me to Broadway at age 12 to the present day and reliving roles I've played and those that got away."

The August 14th Cabaret continues the 2021 Summer of Fun at the historic playhouse which features seven more dinner/brunch cabarets including TV/Film and Broadway legend John Davidson on Sunday, August 22nd.

The season also continues on the Drive-In stage with such diverse entertainment as the ELO Laser Encounter, the smash Buddy Holly tribute The Rave-Ons and a return engagement from the Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra.

Full information on the entire season and tickets are available on the Sharon Playhouse website: www.SharonPlayhouse.org.

Sharon Playhouse is a not-for-profit 501c-3 theatre that uses a unique blend of professional designers, directors, musicians, Equity actors, non-Equity actors, and dedicated community performers and volunteers.