Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos Continues PIANO BINGO, NAME THAT TUNE and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Shows are being streamed on YouTube and Facebook.

Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos is continuing their successful Dueling Pianos LIVE, IN YOUR HOUSE shows - every SATURDAY Night 8pm EDT.

With THOUSANDS of viewers tuning in every week, from around the world and across the country, it's a fun way to stay connected! The same, fun, interactive, all-request rock n roll party that Shake Rattle & Roll has been known for, for over 10 years! And now, they are putting their ticketed customers ONSCREEN with us, in our BOOM-BOOM ZOOM ROOM!

Never the same twice!

Tickets/Song Requests - bit.ly/SRRshows

AND, they also have - PIANO BINGO - Wednesday nights at 7pm EDT. A new kind of game, fusing the interactive, all-request fun of your favorite piano show, with the competitive spirit of BINGO.

Every song checks a box - every game has a winner!

Last week they had almost 100 bingo cards in play!

$100 in prizes every week!

bit.ly/SRRshows for game cards.

Both shows broadcasting on facebook.com/SRRPianos and youtube.com/asongulove.

They have also teamed up with POGO EVENTS to offer NAME THAT TUNE games. Their game will run every Tuesday 8pm, with different themes every week - and $50 in cash & prizes!

Aug. 25 - I'm On A Boat!, 31 - Back to School; Sept. 8 - Cover Songs, 15 - Country, 22 - Planes, Trains & Autos, 29 - Boy Bands

Test your rock n roll acumen in a fun, online game. tickets avail at bit.ly/SRRshows.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You