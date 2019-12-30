Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos to Host New Years Day Boozy Brunch

After MONTHS of SOLD OUT shows, Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos is continuing to host monthly Dueling Pianos brunches at Patrick's in Times Square!



For just $45, you get bottomless mimosas & marys, plus the nonstop, all-request singalong, laugh-along, drink-along show that's been selling out since 2010.



The menu will feature items inspired by NYC, in the heart of Manhattan's most iconic neighborhood.

New Year's Day, 1/19 and 2/16!

Patrick's

259 West 42nd St.

NYC 10036

Doors open at 12:30, showtime is 1:30pm. (New Year's Day show is at 2pm)





