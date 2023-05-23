Seth Bisen-Hersh to Present A Maury Yeston Cabaret At Don't Tell Mama in June

Hear songs from musicals including Phantom, Nine, Titanic, Death Takes a Holiday, Grand Hotel and December Songs.

Award-winning off-Broadway composer/lyricist Seth Bisen-Hersh (Love Quirks) will present a cabaret featuring the songs of Maury Yeston on Thursday, June 8th, 2023 at 7PM at renowned cabaret venue Don't Tell Mama.

The evening will be comprised of songs from Tony Award-winning Yeston's musicals and recordings including Phantom, Nine, Titanic, Death Takes a Holiday, Grand Hotel and December Songs.

The performers include Adriana Nocco, Alice Jeanette Lambert, Brian Childers, Cara Chesney, Diana Chandler, Eleanor Panico, Estelle Goodwin, Francesca Litterio, Halle Kaufax, Kaleb Sells, Michael I. Haber, Michaela Moore, Nikki Scamuffo, Nora Lyn Kennedy, Olivia DeFilippo, Rachel Mary Green, Rori Nogee and Sarah Thompson.

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W.46th St. The show has a $20 cover and 2 drink minimum, which is cash only. Tickets can be reserved at:

Tickets: Click Here





Maury Yeston Cabaret Comes to Don't Tell Mama in June
Maury Yeston Cabaret Comes to Don't Tell Mama in June

Award-winning off-Broadway composer/lyricist Seth Bisen-Hersh (Love Quirks) will present a cabaret featuring the songs of Maury Yeston on Thursday, June 8th, 2023 at 7PM at renowned cabaret venue Don't Tell Mama.

