Seth Bisen-Hersh Will Present a Women Composer Cabaret at Don't Tell Mama This Month

Award-winning off-Broadway composer/lyricist Seth Bisen-Hersh (Love Quirks) will present a Women Composer Cabaret featuring songs by Mary Rodgers, Lucy Simon and Jeanine Tesori on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023 at 7PM at renowned cabaret venue Don't Tell Mama.

The evening will be comprised of songs from Once Upon a Mattress, The Mad Show, The Secret Garden, Dr. Zhivago, Violet, Shrek, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Caroline or Change, Fun Home and more.

The performers include Elizabeth Bedley, Amanda Bohlmann, Samantha Burkard, Karina Carillo Cara Chesney, Taylor Costanzo, Cara Ferro, Sarah Gaines, Estelle Goodwin, Randall Holloway, Alice Jeanette Lambert, Maria Lane, Zoie Lanning, Kimberly Larkin, Megan Lomax (The Skin of Our Teeth), Izzy Munsch, Glenna Murillo, Angelique Rodriguez, Kaleb Sells, Hannah Thompson, Tom Toland and Gabriela Torres.

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W.46th St. The show has a $20 cover and 2 drink minimum, which is cash only. Proof of vaccination is required. Tickets can be reserved at: www.donttellmamanyc.com/shows.