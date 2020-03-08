Serge Clivio To Be Joined By Alia Hodge, Allie Seibold, Drew Arisco And More For Feinstein's/54 Below Concert

An Evening with Serge Clivio ...(and Friends)! Vol. 2, playing Feinstein's/54 Below on May 6th, just got a little more exciting. In a recent interview with headliner, Serge Clivio, he revealed to us the stellar cast of friends who will be joining him in Broadway's legendary basement.

Returning from the first installment of An Evening with Serge Clivio ...(and Friends)!, which played a sold out Feinstein's/54 Below in February 2019, will be Eddy Cavazos, Molly Keane-Dreyer, Jessica Kundla and Allie Seibold. This show will also feature a few new faces. Joining Serge for a second time on stage, will be Alia Hodge (National Tours of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and RENT). Alia made her Feinstein's/54 Below debut back in November during Serge's sold-out solo concert, Still Rolling Stones. Steven Del Col (International Tours of A Chorus Line and Legally Blonde) and Drew Arisco (Something Rotten! National Tour) will also join Serge in this jam-packed concert event.

When asked what he is looking forward to most about the May 6th concert, Serge stated, "I just can't wait to share the stage with people that I love, singing music that has shaped me since I was a child. This is solely the reason I love performing - it is an art of sharing for me. And, we have so many great songs and surprises to share with our audience - I could go on and on. But, I still can't believe everyone agreed to do this show with us! That was honestly the most nerve-wracking part of the process. I was talking to Mike [Stapleton], my music director, back in November when Feinstein's/54Below asked us back and we knew we had a chance for another great show; but we were nervous that people may have other obligations. Somehow, I'm lucky enough to have amazing friends who are willing to squeeze me into their busy schedules. I am very grateful we get to put this show together and collaborate. We are going to be tackling genres everywhere from Pop to Gospel to Country to Neo-Soul. And, I'm excited to share some originals off of my upcoming EP that I have finished writing and just began to record in the studio."

Though Serge wouldn't reveal much, he did mention that a highlight of the show for him will be performing his brand new single, "Kiss Me One More Time" with Allie Seibold (who penned the track and is featured as a guest vocalist on the recording). This will mark the first time the duo has performed the song together since its release last October.

Serge is also joined for a 7th time by his powerhouse music director, Mike Stapleton (Wicked, Beetlejuice, Chasing Rainbows). Stapleton and Serge return with their incredibly versatile band that includes Berklee alumni Eric Derwallis (drums), Youngchae Jeong (bass) and Matt Sewell (guitar). Eddy Cavazos and Molly Keane-Dreyer also return as the band's backup vocalists.

Don't miss An Evening with Serge Clivio ...(and Friends)! Vol. 2 on May 6th at 9:30pm at Feinstein's/54 Below. For tickets and more info, visit www.54below.com. To keep up to date with Serge's latest news, visit his website at www.SergeClivio.com, or follow him on social media @serge_clivio. "Kiss Me One More Time" (feat. Allie Seibold) is now available on all major digital music streaming platforms.





