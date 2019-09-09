Serge Clivio Returns To Feinstein's/54 Below This October

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Serge Clivio in Still Rolling Stones on Wednesday, October 30th at 9:30pm. Back for a third time, actor, singer and recording artist, Serge Clivio, returns to 54 Below's stage. Fresh off of the success of his prior engagements, Serge brings back his all-star band from around the country, led by Mike Stapleton (Wicked, Chasing Rainbows). Still Rolling Stones finds Serge in a more personal light than ever. By far his most personal concert, Still Rolling Stones is conceived as a follow-up to his first ever solo show, Sticks & Stones, which played throughout New England in 2018. From brand new originals to songs from genres that include Pop, Country, Gospel and Soul, Serge and company will leave audiences laughing, crying and tapping their feet through intimate stories and personal songs.

Still Rolling Stones features musical direction by Mike Stapleton. Mike has been seen in the Broadway orchestras of Beetlejuice and the Tony Award-winning smash hit, Wicked. Most recently, Mike was seen as the Associate Music Director of Paper Mill Playhouse's Chasing Rainbows. Mike and Serge have assembled an all-star group of musicians to back them up. Berklee College of Music Alumni, Eric Derwallis comes in from L.A. to play on the drums, Youngchae Jeong on the bass and Matt Sewell on the guitar. Boston Conservatory graduate Molly Keane-Dreyer and star of the RENT 20th Anniversary Tour, David Merino, provide back-up vocals for the well-established band.

Serge Clivio in Still Rolling Stones plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday, October 30that 9:30pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Hailing from Massachusetts, Serge Clivio has been performing for as long as he can remember. Most recently, Serge finished up a contract playing Mary Sunshine in Music Theatre Wichita's highly-acclaimed production of Chicago. Throughout his time at The Boston Conservatory (where he received a B.F.A. in Musical Theatre), Serge was seen all over the country in various theater productions. Since then, and in the past few years, he has released a single ("Fire Away" - available on all major streaming platforms), appeared on ABC's television reboot of American Idol and performed multiple solo concerts to sold out audiences. Serge's next single, "Kiss Me One More Time" (featuring up-and-coming singer/songwriter Allie Seibold), is available everywhere on October 11th. To stay up to date with Serge's latest news, visit www.SergeClivio.com

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City night life. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You