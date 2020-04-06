Select Segments of Stevie Holland's LOVE, LINDA: THE LIFE OF MRS. COLE PORTER Are Now on YouTube

In response to the growing need for in-home entertainment during this challenging time, segments from the November 2018 encore engagement of Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter have been released on YouTube.

Love, Linda was presented by Lyle Saunders in a special encore engagement in November 2018 at the Triad Theater, starring acclaimed jazz vocalist, musical theater actress and writer Stevie Holland, with direction by TONY-Winner Richard Maltby, Jr.

CLICK HERE TO OPEN VIDEO PLAYLIST.

MORE ABOUT LOVE, LINDA

The production features a Book by Holland with award-winning composer Gary William Friedman, and Music and Lyrics by Cole Porter.

Love, Linda tells the story of Linda Lee Thomas, the Southern beauty who was the driving force behind legendary songwriter Cole Porter at the dawn of the roaring twenties. Though Porter was gay, their companionship and love lasted through 35 years of marriage and together they lived a spectacular, glamour-filled life. With innovative arrangements by Friedman, Porter's timeless songs weave through the compelling narrative, celebrating the deep love that Linda and Cole shared, while examining the darker sides of their glamorous lives.

The score for Love, Linda includes such beloved Porter songs as "Night and Day", "I Love Paris," "In the Still of the Night" and "Love for Sale."

Love, Linda enjoyed 2 sold-out runs at the Triad Theater in 2009 and 2010, and was subsequently presented in theaters such as the John Drew Theater in East Hampton, NY and The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook, CT. The production was expanded and developed and moved on to a critically-acclaimed Off-Broadway premiere at the York Theatre with direction by Richard Maltby, Jr.

It has been translated into German and is being presented in theaters across the country and globe. www.lovelindathemusical.com.

"The contemporary world has led us to expand our definition of a love story," says Director Richard Maltby Jr. " There are so many different kind of loves, and the love story of Linda and Cole Porter is one of the unusual ones -- unlikely, unconventional, perhaps even unexplainable, but a real love story in every sense of the word. And it is linked to the creation of some of the most glorious love songs ever written. Stevie Holland has given us a gift by bringing Linda Porter vividly to life in her one-woman musical play that will take you into the heart of a complex, gracious and passionate human being."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You