See Marilyn Maye, Norbert Leo Butz & More Next Week at 54 Below

Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond.

Marilyn Maye – OCTOBER 23 AT 7PM & OCTOBER 24 & 25 AT 8PM

Back by popular demand! Marilyn Maye makes a shining return to Broadway's Living Room. A theatrical legend with the power to “melt the heart of the most hardened cynics” (The New York Times), Maye will show audiences why she's been crowned Manhattan's Queen of Cabaret.

Following 10 sold-out shows that celebrated her 95th birthday, Marilyn returns with an all new show. Her most recent run at 54 Below was critically acclaimed, with rave reviews calling the evening “a master class in singing conducted by a polished pro” (The New York Observer), who bowls audiences over “in the hippest, most swinging way imaginable” (The Wall Street Journal). Put simply, “no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy” (Opera News).

Marilyn Maye is an artist for connoisseurs. Her powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport with the audience holds the evening together and electrifies the proceedings. This will be a night you do not want to miss!

$95-$115 cover charge ($106-$128 with fees). $150-$170 premium seating ($166.50-$186.5 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A HALLOWEEN PREGAME CONCERT, FEATURING BROADWAY'S SPOOKY AND HAUNTED MUSICALS – OCTOBER 23 AT 9:30PM

What better way to get in the Halloween spirit than to listen to the music of the night in Broadway's Living Room? We're celebrating musicals like The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Sweeney Todd, Beetlejuice, Heathers, and Wicked, featuring a cast full of your favorite Broadway up-and-comers. Just make sure to say our names 3 times and we'll be there! Produced by Alyssa Jaffe and Ayra Kartal, grab your tickets and let's do the time warp again!

Featuring Ezekiel Andrew, RJ Christian, Joshua Shea Coates, Jose Contreras, Cara Rose DiPietro, Alyssa Jaffe, Ava Jaffe, Ayra Kartal, Molly Kavanaugh, Jacob Tyler Kent, Chloe Savit, Samantha Sherman, and Hannah Lauren Wilson.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jai Rodriguez: A THOUSAND SWEET KISSES FEAT. Claybourne Elder, Orfeh, & MORE! – OCTOBER 26-28 AT 7PM

A limited number of $15 tickets are available for this show through our Ticket Initiative.

Emmy Award winner and Broadway veteran Jai Rodriguez returns home to the NYC stage after 17 years, with his new cabaret show A Thousand Sweet Kisses, chronicling his hilarious journey through love, sex, and relationships.

Best known as the “Culture Guy” in the groundbreaking original “Queer Eye,” theater audiences first met Jai at the age of 18 when he played Angel in RENT, making him the youngest person ever cast in a leading role in that show. While in NYC, Jai appeared at Lincoln Center in Spinning Into Butter, as Carmen Ghia in The Producers and as Zanna in the cult classic Zanna, Don't! While performing eight shows a week, Jai became a fixture in nightlife with his popular post modern pop cabaret night at XL called Twisted Cabaret. Since then Jai has become a regular fixture in TV and film guest starring on shows like “Grey's Anatomy,” “The Rookie,” “The Magicians,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Fantasy Island,” and as the scene stealing Geoffrey in “Malibu Country” opposite Reba and Lily Tomlin to name a few. Most recently Jai was in the Judd Apatow film BROS and is in “Uncoupled,” which is about to shoot its second season.

A Thousand Sweet Kisses is a hilarious and touching musical cabaret featuring Broadway and pop classics as well as never before told behind the scenes stories. Each night will feature a different special guest dueting “I'll Cover You” from RENT with him. Join us for Jai's unforgettable return to the NYC stage!

Joined by special guests Claybourne Elder on October 26, Orfeh on October 27, and Dan Amboyer on October 28.

$60 cover charge ($67.50 with fees). $95-$100 premium seating ($106-$111.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL: SAN! BY LEO FOTOS & DAVID GOSZ – OCTOBER 26 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a musical extravaganza featuring songs from the new musical San! Mardi Gras meets Manhattan, Bourbon meets Broadway, and the Big Easy meets the Big Apple in this celebration of the life of Mardi Gras designer San Nicholas. This concert is produced and created by award-winning duo, David Gosz & Leo Fotos, and showcases their newest work that tells the story of the man who changed Mardi Gras forever.

Gosz & Fotos are musical theatre writers and content creators based in New York City. With over 23,700 TikTok followers, Gosz & Fotos play theater-related games with the goal of making musical theater more accessible as they procrastinate writing the next great Broadway musical. For more information on Gosz & Fotos, visit www.goszandfotos.com.

Featuring Sam Caps, Elisa Galindez, Sam Nasar, Kyle Sherman, Emily Sierra, Jordi Viscarri, and Samuel Li Weintraub.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

REDEFINING FEMME FATALE: SONGS OF SEX AND MURDER – OCTOBER 27 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a night of sex, murder, and mayhem! This collection of merry murderesses will give you an unforgettable night celebrating the dark and sultry females of Broadway and other media. From Chicago to Sunset Boulevard to Mean Girls, director and producer Elisabeth Nordeen has curated a collection of songs that are sure to make you wish we never said goodbye!

Featuring Joanna Afonso, Sophia Campbell, Gianna Conklin-Gonsalves, Margarita Gamarnik, London Riley Keller, Marisol Medina, Isabella Orosco, Audrey Portela, Adrianna Romeo, Delaney Steiger, Barbara Stultz, Reilly Sylvester, and Lain Walls.

Joined by Joshua Turchin on piano, Valentina Perdido on guitar, Thomas E. Carley on bass, and Shane Corwin on drums and percussion.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Norbert Leo Butz SINGS TORCH SONGS FOR A PANDEMIC – OCTOBER 28 AT 9:30PM

Back by popular demand! Join two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz (Big Fish, Catch Me If You Can, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Wicked, The Last 5 Years) for this intimate set of tunes inspired by seven months of isolation in Vancouver, British Columbia, while filming the NBC series “Debris” during the height of the pandemic.

In this, Norbert's third original show at 54 Below, the actor and singer sings songs of alienation and anxiety, hope and transformation, and the healing power of a perfectly written pop song. Sans his usual band, the evening features Norbert playing all his own arrangements, on piano and guitar, of some of pop and rock ‘n' roll's greatest all time songwriters, including Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Peter Gabriel, Tom Waits, Joni Mitchell, and Fleetwood Mac, to name a few. Each night will feature a duet with a surprise special guest.

$60 cover charge ($67.50 with fees). $100 premium seating ($111.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

INTO SWEENEY TODD'S WOODS – OCTOBER 29 AT 7PM

Sweeney Todd meets the witches, giants and mysterious men of Into the Woods…

Back for a ninth smash year to celebrate Halloween!! Well Hello, Little Girl… There are Giants in the Sky at 54 Below when host Rob Maitner (Sondheim Unplugged) and some of Broadway and cabaret's spookiest talents (along with a ghoulish trio of Sondheimhood's creepiest musicians) collide for a night celebrating the music of these two landmark musicals. God, That's Good! The trees rustle, a wolf howls, something's eerie in the night air: it's The Last Midnight. The perfect way to end your Halloween celebrations – or perhaps start them! City on Fire! … He shaved the necks of gentlemen who never thereafter…

Featuring special guests Lucia Spina and Alysia Velez from the Broadway revival of Into The Woods.

Featuring Scott Coulter, Harris Doran, Rob Maitner, Jonathan Raviv, Julie Reyburn, and Marquee Five.

Joined by Jerry DeVore on bass and Jonathan Russell on violin.

Music directed by John Fischer.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DELECTABLY EVIL: BROADWAY'S GREATEST VILLAINS – OCTOBER 29 AT 9:30PM

Villains have more fun anyway…

Be prepared for a night of twisted fun jam-packed with wickedness and deceit featuring your favorite Broadway villains! Expect songs from Heathers, Mean Girls, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and many more. Join Gabriela Torres (producer) as we take a plunge into the dark side with this star-studded cast. Music direction by Canaan Harris.

Featuring Kolby Bates, Connor Burns, Tristan Caldwell, Aaron Dix, Kenzie Elizabeth, Jared Goodwin, Molly Kavanaugh, Tori Jade Lopez, Lauren Riddle, Huxley Robb, Molly Russo, Lily Soto, Natalie Steele, and Gabriela Torres.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

Jai Rodriguez: A THOUSAND SWEET KISSES FEAT. Orfeh, Claybourne Elder, & MORE! October 27 at 7pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

INTO SWEENEY TODD'S WOODS FEAT. Alysia Velez, Lucia Spina, & MORE! October 29 at 7pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

