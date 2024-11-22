See Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway, Plus More at 54 Below Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.

Marilyn Maye: BY REQUEST – NOVEMBER 25 AT 7PM

The performance on November 25 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Back by popular demand! Marilyn Maye makes a shining return to Broadway’s Living Room. A theatrical legend with the power to “melt the heart of the most hardened cynics” (The New York Times), Maye will show audiences why she’s been crowned Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret.

Following the sold-out shows that celebrated her 96th birthday, Marilyn returns with an all new show.

Marilyn Maye is an artist for connoisseurs. Her powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport with the audience holds the evening together and electrifies the proceedings. This will be a night you do not want to miss!

$106 cover charge (includes $11 in fees). $166.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees) - $171.50 (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Ann Hampton Callaway AND Liz Callaway: NEW YORK STATE OF MIND – NOVEMBER 26, 27, 29 & 30 AT 7PM & NOVEMBER 28 AT 8PM

The performance on November 30 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Tony®-nominated sisters Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway return with their rousing new show, New York State of Mind! Serving up a veritable buffet over Thanksgiving week, this love letter to New York City features a fabulous feast of Broadway, standards, pop and stories of their lifelong love affair with the greatest city in the world. With the masterful Alex Rybeck leading the trio, New York State of Mind is a celebration of roof-raising harmonies, hilarity and fresh takes on songs that will leave you thankful and make you fall in love with this city all over again. BroadwayWorld raves: “The Callaway sisters are the best in business, and any opportunity to see them in the act of musical storytelling is not to be wasted.” New York Magazine writes: “Their harmonizing surpasses the sisterly into the sublime.”

Generous support has been provided by Deb Seaman and Tobi Taub.

November 28 Thanksgiving Day Performance Information

For Liz and Ann’s Thanksgiving performance on Thursday, November 28, our regular menu will be replaced by a special prix fixe, which features classic Thanksgiving dishes and other festive favorites. All guests will be charged $90 each for their meals (this pricing does not include beverages or tax & gratuity). Pre-selected reservations are mandatory & begin at 5:30pm.

$95 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $155.50 premium seating (includes $15.50 in fees) - $161 premium seating (includes $16 in fees. $25 food & beverage minimum.

FROM PAGE TO STAGE: 54 CELEBRATES NATIONAL NOVEL WRITING MONTH – NOVEMBER 27 AT 9:30PM

We hope you paid attention in Language Arts, because your favorite books-become-musicals are coming to 54 Below this November in honor of NANOWRIMO in From Page to Stage! From classics like Les Misérables or Great Comet to newcomers like The Great Gatsby or The Outsiders, we have something for every kind of reader. NANOWRIMO stands for National Novel Writing Month, which is an annual global challenge for writers to complete the first draft of a novel in the month of November. To celebrate the hard work and talent from culturally essential stories that are brought about from literature, we’re singing the stories you know and love in From Page to Stage at 54 Below!

Co-produced by Gia Keddy and Mel Rhodes.

Featuring Malik Bilbrew, Brett Evans, Sejal Joshi, Gia Keddy, Abigail Lehrer, Tayla Madison, Layla Milza, Mel Rhodes, Austin Sidito, Shannon Summers, and Lenka Z.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – NOVEMBER 30 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Mark T Evans.

Featuring Kolter Erickson, Alex Getlin, Ryan Knowles, Carolyn Montgomery-Forant, Jenny Lee Stern, Kara Vito, and more stars to be announced!

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $95 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Michael Longoria: A VERY BROADWAY KIND OF CHRISTMAS – DECEMBER 1 AT 7PM

Jersey Boys star, Michael Longoria, makes his 54 Below solo debut with A Very Broadway Kind Of Christmas. Get your holiday season started right with a sweet candy cane serenade from the world renowned vocalist best known for his star turn on Broadway as Frankie Valli in the Tony® Award winning musical Jersey Boys! Longoria’s voice is featured on the Christmas radio single “All Alone On Christmas,” produced by Stevie Van Zandt and backed by Bruce Springsteen’s famous E Street Band. Michael’s debut solo album, Broadway Brick By Brick, reached #2 on the iTunes Vocal Album charts and his Christmas album, Merry Christmas Darling, features him for the first time as a singer-songwriter with his original Christmas song, “Merry Me This Christmas.” Michael will sing holiday songs from his Christmas album as well as Broadway favorites from Jersey Boys and beyond!

@michaellongoriasings

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

OFFSTAGE —> ONSTAGE: BROADWAY CREW MEMBERS TAKE THE SPOTLIGHT – DECEMBER 1 AT 9:30PM

The incredible actors of Broadway aren’t the only ones working hard to give you a great show! With Offstage —> Onstage, you’ll get to see those who usually work behind the scenes and front of house as they take a turn in the spotlight. This show will feature a variety of Broadway workers singing songs from shows where they’re usually offstage– along with some of their own dream roles! You’ll hear songs from Cabaret, Hadestown, and many other Broadway favorites sung by some talented ushers, stage crew, musicians, and more! Produced by Riley Shroyer and Maddie Russell, with associate production by Rissa Lavilla. Music direction by Aiden Wells.

Featuring Talon Ackerman, Isabella Araque, Amar Biamonte, Kris Carrasco, Layla Hope Clarke, Emily Cooper, Mollie Elyse, Gwendolyn Fuller, Leah Pagan, Riley Shroyer, Maeve Stier, and special guest David Merino.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s streaming series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

Marilyn Maye: BY REQUEST November 25 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

Ann Hampton Callaway AND Liz Callaway: NEW YORK STATE OF MIND November 30 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

