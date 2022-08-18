See Andrew Zachary Cohen's DON'T ASK THE LADY Next Week at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Andrew Zachary Cohen in Don't Ask the Lady on August 26th at 9:30 PM. While ushering at the New Am, his boss said that positioning him in the balcony was akin to putting the Mona Lisa in a warehouse. And now that momma let loose Gypsy style and moved down from the balcony to center stage this past March with his cabaret debut at 54, he's following up the exultant coming-out with an encore performance. After circling the corridors of Circle in the Square and waiting in the wings at the St. James as a Broadway PA, Andrew found his calling in a most unexpected revelation: he's a leading lady.

Putting his stamp on some of the theatre's most famous female roles and many lesser-known gems, Andrew explores his journey from suburbia to NYC through his earliest influences that created his deep love (or is it unhealthy obsession?) for the musical theatre. Rediscover the power of Broadway's most stirring women as Andrew journeys from Jule Styne to Billy Finn, from Stephen Schwartz to Stephen Sondheim, from Cy Coleman to Maury Yeston and more.

MAC nominated songwriter and long-time writing partner with Andrew Zachary Cohen, Steven Silverstein takes to the keys as music director. The evening is directed by MAC Award Winner Billy Recce.

Chrissy Pardo is from Pennsylvania. In her own words: I am the product of a couple of ethnicities, one of them Asian. I was once a nationally ranked Irish step dancer before I went to college to play piano and flute (I have an M.M. in flute). But, I have always been a singer. People say I'm good at that. I also do improv, but since my mom won't let me use her as source material, my standup career has been thwarted. You can only tell so many stories about your cat before people's eyes start to glaze over.

Andrew Zachary Cohen in Don't Ask the Lady plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 26th at 9:30 PM. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4 PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. 54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7 PM and 9:45 PM. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. 54Below.com/Feinsteins