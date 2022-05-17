See Andrew Barth Feldman, Ann Hampton Callaway & More This Week at Feinstein's/54 Below

This week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

Ann Morrison: MERRILY FROM CENTER STAGE - MAY 17 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

"From the first moment, she proved to be an entertainment dynamo." -Steven Suskin, Playbill

Ann Morrison is back in town with her new cabaret, including insights and never before heard tales of Merrily We Roll Along from the perspective of her award-winning character Mary Flynn. Forty years later and a few years wiser, in her signature playful and heartfelt style, Annie reprises the Stephen Sondheim songs she had the honor of introducing to the world.

$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

PACE UNIVERSITY'S SENIOR CLASS OF 2022 - MAY 17 AT 9:30 PM

The BFA Musical Theater program at Pace University is back at Feinstein's/54 Below! These talented folks have been working tirelessly for the past four years, and now it's time to celebrate with a concert. Don't miss this chance to see these upcoming and inspiring artists from the Pace BFA Musical Theatre Class of 2022!

The concert will feature performances from Pragun Bhardwaj, Michaela Brown, Alyssa Cassese, Emma Diner, Joe Fiordaliso-Riahi, Karim Hazime, Savannah Jackson-Page, Sofia Khwaja, Isabella Lopez, Quinn Martin, Adriana Medina-Santiago, Ernest Mingo, Mia Mooko, Liam Pearce, Sabrina Santana, Sami Staitman, Jacob Ward, Madison Wechsler, Kaybri Wolff, Emily Chaney, and Jake Foster.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Ann Hampton Callaway: FEVER! THE Peggy Lee CENTURY - MAY 18-21 AT 7:00 PM

The May 21 performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Tony Award® nominee Ann Hampton Callaway, one of the leading pop/jazz singers of our time, has created an exciting night of songs and stories in celebration of her inspiration and one of America's most beloved artists, Peggy Lee. On the heels of Ann's Streisand Songbook symphonic triumph, this show celebrates the 100th birthday of the trailblazing woman who gave the world "Fever" through six decades of iconic songs from sultry to sizzling. Fall under the spell of love songs from Peggy's swinging Benny Goodman days through decades of hits from film and recordings that earned this iconic singer songwriter her powerhouse nickname, "The female Frank Sinatra."

Featuring Holly Foster Wells, Peggy Lee's granddaughter (May 21 only) for a Q & A.

$60 cover charge. $95-$100 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Amy Lynn & THE HONEY MEN SING Janis Joplin - MAY 18 AT 9:30 PM

Amy Lynn & The Honey Men bring their 9-piece band to Feinstein's/54 Below to sing Janis Joplin's greatest hits. Join them as they capture her unique sound and energy for an unforgettable evening celebrating this rock and roll legend. Amy Lynn and her horn-heavy band tear into the legend's ferocious songs while re-contextualizing them. Songs include horn-powered arrangements of "Piece of My Heart," "Me and Bobby McGee," "Ball & Chain" and more favorites. Amy Lynn & The Honey Men are a group that blows glitter all over the traditional memphis-motown soul/rock style. At the controls is Amy Lynn, a vocal powerhouse whose unique flair of quirky, down-to-earth humor countervails against the serious musicianship of The Honey Men's team of bari sax, tenor sax, trumpet, keys, bass, drums, guitar & backups. Both together and apart, members of The Honey Men draw on a range of experience playing with acts such as Spoon, Beth Hart, St. Vincent, The National, Yo La Tengo, Duffy, Antibalas, & The Radio City Orchestra.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jed Resnick: FINALLY, FEAT. Erich Bergen & MORE! - MAY 19 AT 9:30 PM

Finally back at Feinstein's/54 Below, Jed Resnick (Fairview, Avenue Q, Rent) returns with a delightful new show, featuring songs, stories, and special guests - human and puppet! With music director Brian Nash at the keys, Jed will take you on an uplifting journey on, off, and below Broadway.

Joining Jed will be Erich Bergen, the beloved star of CBS's "Madam Secretary," Waitress on Broadway, and the film Jersey Boys, as well as the delicious vocals of Onyie Nwachukwu (Oratorio for Living Things, Daddy), Allison Posner (Volleygirls, Magnificent Seven), and Jason Jacoby (Avenue Q).

The evening is produced by Erica Rotstein, with music supervision and arrangements by Brian Nash.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Andrew Barth Feldman: PARK MAP - MAY 20,22,23,& 25 AT 7:00 PM

The May 23 performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Following his sold-out run, Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," "Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical") brings his award-winning show back to Feinstein's/54 Below, equipped with even more knowledge about his very specific area of expertise: the Disney Parks. Through song, Park Map hilariously details the winding history of the Disney Parks while vulnerably exploring Andrew's own increasingly complex relationship with the most magical place on earth. Park Map features various musical styles, original music, and yelling about Superstar Limo.

"Andrew Barth Feldman's Park Map is about as intimate a piece of cabaret theatre as can be found. It would be a shame if as many people didn't see Park Map while they had the chance." - Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld

"I'm Waldo, the spirit of 3D." - Waldo, "Muppet*Vision 3D"

$65 cover charge. $95-$105 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for Feinstein's/54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 400 major concerts all over the world.

Producer, Writer, Director, & Host: Scott Siegel

The May 21 performance will feature Farah Alvin, Luke Hawkins, Ryan Knowles, douglas Ladnier Anaïs Reno, Brian Charles Rooney, and Gabrielle Stravelli.

$50 cover charge. $75-$90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW STUDIO ON BROADWAY: GRADUATING CLASS OF 2022 - MAY 22 AT 9:30 PM

"You can have a showcase but you have to do it yourselves" - The New Studio on Broadway Faculty

"Who are these people?" - Most people in New York

"Wait really, who are these people?" - Feinstein's/54 Below

The New Studio on Broadway graduates are thrilled to present a once-in-a-2022 night of music, laughter, and 32 bar cuts. The show will be filled with songs from the musical theatre canon and beyond. This is definitely not a showcase (it is) and these graduating seniors are definitely not interested in pursuing musical theatre as a career (they are). If you're still confused, just swing by the venue for some good food and drinks, and you might leave with a headshot or 35.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

