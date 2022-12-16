Season 3 of CABARET BEAT to Launch in January
Cabaret Beat began in 2021 and, over two seasons has presented 15 episodes — featuring 32 guests representing the diverse community of cabaret artists.
Season 3 of the online series Cabaret Beat - Music & Conversation will launch on January 8, 2023, with six episodes being released through March 12, 2023. The show combines one-on-one interviews with video and a live performance by members of the Chicago Cabaret Professionals. The series is hosted by Wydetta Carter, an accomplished singer and actor who also hosted the first two seasons.
"I am thrilled that Cabaret Beat is back for Season 3, as we continue our conversations with cabaret veterans and new performers," says Carter. "Each guest has a unique journey that has brought them to this art form, and when we hear their stories and see their performances, we learn why they are passionate about music and experience why cabaret is so exhilarating."
Cabaret Beat is produced by Chicago Cabaret Professionals, a Chicago-based membership organization that supports and promotes the art of cabaret through educational programs, performance, and community outreach.
According to Carter, "Our guests often have a long history in music, including performing in bands, choir, musical theater, opera, burlesque, dance, as well as musicians, songwriters, directors, producers, and storytellers - which reflect the nature of cabaret as an art form that encompasses almost every genre of music and many types of performance."
As host of Cabaret Beat, Carter is well-versed in show business with theater credits including Footloose, The Bridges of Madison County, Little Shop of Horrors, Porgy and Bess, Menopause the Musical, Hairspray, and unspeakable. She also serves as First Vice President of Actors' Equity Association, the first Black officer to serve the union in over 40 years, and the highest-ranking Black woman in the history of Equity. She recently received the Chicago Cabaret Service Award from Chicago Cabaret Professionals.
Supporting artists and growing the audience for cabaret
Chicago Cabaret Professionals launched Cabaret Beat to maintain community during the pandemic, when venues were closed and performers were unable to perform live but, according to Chicago Cabaret Professionals President Anne Burnell, "Even with live performance, online programming allows us to introduce our artists to a wider audience and promote their projects while encouraging people to support cabaret in Chicago as well as around the world."
Season 3 filmed at a Chicago cabaret club
This season of Cabaret Beat is being filmed at one of Chicago's cabaret clubs, Le Piano. Located in the Rogers Park community, this charming venue was inspired by the Latin Quarter of Paris and hosts cabaret shows and jazz performances throughout the week.
"Le Piano is a lovely setting for the show and, with each guest performing live, the audience gets to experience cabaret performances in an intimate nightclub with beautiful décor and fantastic sound," says Burnell.
Previous episodes of Cabaret Beat streaming for free
All episodes of Season 1 and Season 2 of Cabaret Beat are available for free on YouTube and the Chicago Cabaret Professionals Facebook page. Episodes of Season 3 will be posted on the broadcast date and remain online to stream for free.
Episode Release Schedule for Cabaret Beat Season 3
The season runs from January 8, 2023 to March 12, 2023
Episode 1 - January 8, 2023
Guests: Gabriel Valentino and Staci Kelley
Episode 2 - January 15, 2023
Guests: Barbara Bailey and Cecile Savage
Episode 3 - January 29, 2023
Guests: Victoria Gordon and LaShera Moore
Episode 4 - February 12, 2023
Guests: Christine Steyer and Anna Palermo
Episode 5 - February 26, 2023
Guests: Jonathan Lewis and Boobs Radley
Episode 6 - March 12, 2022
Guests: Anne Pringle Burnell & Mark Burnell, and Wydetta Carter
About Chicago Cabaret Professionals
Chicago Cabaret Professionals (CCP) is a membership organization that promotes the art of cabaret by educating performers, presenters, the media, and the public at large; encourages the development of venues; and advance the development of Cabaret. CCP members include seasoned and aspiring performers, composers, lyricists, producers, directors, writers, presenters, music business professionals, venues, and friends. CCP is a not-for-profit 501c3 organization formed in 1998.
