Sean McManus To Return To 54 Below With New Solo Show ON THE ROAD AGAIN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following his sold out solo show debut last year, Sean McManus will return to 54 Below with a brand new set of showstopping hits that will take us from his home state of New Jersey, all the way across North America, as he shares the joys, struggles, and especially the laughs of the actor's life on the road!

Joining him on stage are special guests and former castmates Tayler Harris (Cats National Tour) and Larkin Reilly (Bad Cinderella, Beetlejuice National Tour). Presented under the musical direction and accompaniment of accomplished New York City MD and vocal coach Drew Wutke and produced by Maggie Bergman.

What is it really like bringing Broadway's best across the country? Let Sean give you the inside scoop on Wednesday March 27th at 9:30pm at Feinstein's 54 Below. Get tickets now: https://54below.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/instances/a0F5d00001KuCfnEAF