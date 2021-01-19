Say I Love You To Everyone In Your Life this Valentine's Day With SONGS FROM THE HEART

in these times there is one emotion that is helping us all to cope. Maybe at one time overrated, overused, or even considered "not cool," now, LOVE is helping us all to find our way in these troubled and often dark times. Six months ago, Broadway star Carole Demas and her husband sound design expert Stuart J. Allyn committed to creating their live-streaming series, "Live From Skylight Run."

Next in this engaging intimate, series "Songs from the Heart" (live streaming February 5 at 7:30 PM EST) leads us into Valentine's Day 2021 early, with a set-list of heart-wrenching, sentimental and melodious songs from the book of love. Invite your lover, friends, husband, wife, partner, mom, dad, brother, sister, aunt, health worker, co-workers, heck just invite your entire cell-phone contact list and share the love. Valentine's Day 2021 is NOT necessarily for Lovers Only this year!

Songs do, after all, shift our moods so why not let Carole and Ian alter your state of mind with Let's Fall in Love, by Koehler & Arlen, Nobody Does it Better, by Carol Bayer Sager and Marvin Hamlisch, She's Got a Way, by Billy Joel, The Nearness of You by Carmichael & Washington and of course, My Funny Valentine by Baker & Ketz to name a few. Continuing their partnership with Musae, one of the fastest live streaming platforms to have been developed during the past year, Live From Skylight Run "Songs from the Heart" tickets start at $5 with 24/7 support. Enjoy the concert via the high-definition cameras. The sound system rivals that of a Broadway venue.

Transporting to planet love info: Friday, February 5, 7:30 PM EST. Tickets are good for the live stream, which is also recorded for you to enjoy anytime afterward as well. Ticket link: https://www.musae.me/skylightrun/experiences/886/live-from. So, get your smartphones out for tickets and save the date! Please note, Live From Skylight Run, Carole Demas and Ian Herman are not responsible for bringing you back down to earth.