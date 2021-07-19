Sandra Bernhard Returns to the Stage With MADNESS AND MAYHEM at Northeast City Winery Venues

The inimitable Sandra Bernhard will once again grace the live stage with her first performances since February 2020.

The comedienne/performer/actress is now doing her Sandra Bernhard: "Madness and Mayhem" shows at four City Winery locations in the Northeast; City Winery in Hudson Valley, NY on August 29th, City Winery at Hudson River Park in Manhattan on August 31st, City Winery in Philadelphia, PA on September 1st and City Winery in Boston, MA on September 2nd.

Bernhard also just appeared in season 3 of the hugely successful FX Television/Ryan Murphy show "POSE" as series regular in her role as brassy but caring Nurse Judy, who works with H.I.V./AIDS patients in the 1980's/1990's based show. She also appeared in seasons 1 and 2 of "POSE" and did a special guest appearance on Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" in 2018.

Sandra Bernhard is now performing back on the live stage through the rest of 2021 and throughout 2022 around the country and overseas. This fall, she will also perform live at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts in Scottsdale, AZ on October 2nd, at Oscar's in Palm Springs, CA October 4th & 5th and at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles, CA. on October 8th.

Then, of course, she is returning for her annual holiday run of shows at Joe's Pub in New York City December 26th - 31st. She had performed her traditional annual holiday shows at Joe's Pub for ten straight years, before the pandemic detoured live performances in 2020.

While The Daily Beast proclaimed "The show makes one wonder what to make of Bernhard's distinctive place in the entertainment firmament. She is a show business stalwart of over three decades. Bernhard has evolved into a pop culture fixture, a jack-of-all-trades performer as actress, singer, comedian, and, more recently, a radio show host of SiriusXM's Sandyland." And, Broadway World wrote "Sandra Bernhard takes no prisoners and pulls no punches. She will set the place afire with her white-hot intelligence. She is authentic, unapologetically pissed, heartbroken, and of course, hilarious."

Visit www.sandrabernhard.com for more information.