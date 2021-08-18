SWINGIN' WITH THE MOUSE: VILLAINS Returns To New York City With Original Voice Actors

Everyone's favorite Disney villains will be celebrated in jazz collective SWINGIN' WITH THE MUSIC's annual jazzy jubilee, SWINGIN' WITH THE MOUSE: VILLAINS. The evening is a celebratory look at the music of Disney Villains. It features brand-new jazz arrangements of iconic Villain songs, and features performances by some of the original voice actors.

Explains SWTM Founder PABLO ROSSIL, "This event is not one to be missed! We've been performing Disney Villain songs at our Swingin' With The Mouse shows for a few years now, but never have we had one join us for the show...let alone three! The charts are expanding for a 6-piece jazz combo, and the artists are special to the theme. This really is a show unlike any other. I hope Disney Villain fans join us for this most unique and exciting night available to us."

SWINGIN' WITH THE MOUSE: VILLAINS features performances by Emmy Award winner Keith David ("Dr. Facilier" in The Princess and The Frog), Ken Page ("Oogie Boogie" in The Nightmare Before Christmas), Richard White ("Gaston" in Beauty and The Beast). The evening is hosted by PABLO ROSSIL (SWTM Founder).

Shares ROSSIL, "There is a connection between jazz and villains, evident in many of those beloved songs. 'Cruella De Vil', 'Oogie Boogie's Song', 'Friends on the Other Side', 'I Wanna Be Like You', they all are infused with various styles of jazz in their original iterations. It's our intention to celebrate those, and welcome some other baddies into the swung sinistry using brand-new arrangements."

The event will be presented at The Green Room 42 on October 3rd, 2021. There will be two performances (7pm and 9:30pm). Tickets for both could be purchased through this link.

Visit swinginmusic.com/shows to learn more about the project.