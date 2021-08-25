SUPERYOU Will Have Comeback Concert at The Green Room 42

SuperYou, the anthemic rock musical by Lourds Lane, that last year pivoted from its traditional opening in NYC to a drive-in concert on pickup trucks in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, is performing a live concert to celebrate their relaunch on Monday, August 30, 7:00pm @ The Green Room 42.

The concert will feature Broadway/Off-Broadway stars -- Kennedy Caughell, Lavon Fisher Wilson, Brie Cassil, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, and book/music/lyrics writer, Lourds Lane, with special guest, Justin Sargent. Expect to hear powerful women performers belting, five-part harmonies, a thunderous all-female band, and an electric violin shredding.

SuperYou Musical Concert Tickets may be purchased here: https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/aBZ0nNFIWJKCctNR4nAo/1630364400000

SuperYou was the first theatrical show to safely perform during the pandemic, exactly one month after what would have been its NYC premier off Broadway at the Daryl Roth Theatre, May 2020. SuperYou was a week away from a press release and launching ticket sales when NYC theater shut down. A few weeks later, the SuperYou team of Broadway creatives launched a socially distant concert on pick-up trucks at a drive-in upstate in June times and released a one-hour movie/documentary on Broadway on Demand that was extended three times. With thousands of new fans requesting sheet music, and posting covers from this show that didn't get to open, SuperYou now features a weekly "Fan Cover Friday" on its social media of people from around the world covering their music.

The story of SuperYou is about a comic book artist who learns to love herself when her own superheroine creations come to life. The instantly singable anthemic music speaks of overcoming grief and adversity, finding inner strength, and connecting to the power of one's voice -- themes which are so resonant to our world right now.