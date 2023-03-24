STEPHEN SONDHEIM: RELATIONAL PSYCHOANALYST OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL THEATER Comes To The Laurie Beechman Theatre This May

When Stephen Sondheim died on 26 November 2021 there was a tremendous outpouring of grief, remembrances, testimonials, and eulogies on the Internet and in print media. So many people gave testimony to their love of his music, his incomparable lyrics, his innovation and transformation of Broadway.

"We have lost the Shakespeare of musical theater," said Marianne Elliott who recently directed the Broadway revival of Company. "Every so often someone comes along that fundamentally shifts an entire art form, Stephen Sondheim was one of these," asserted Hugh Jackman. People spoke of him as the man who "taught me how to be a person" (Michael Schulman, The New Yorker.

"Sondheim was the first adult who told me the truth" (John DeVore). "I hear him everywhere I go. . . I discuss him with my shrink. Day after day after day, he gives me more to see" (Max Freedman, Jewish Currents). "He was my first psychoanalyst" (Matt Aibel, psychoanalyst).

What could possibly account for this sort of response? After all this was a composer, not a psychoanalyst. How did he transform people's lives such that they can claim he made them a person or provided their first experience of truth-telling?

To answer this, and a myriad of other fascinating questions about Sondheim and his work, catch the show this May!

