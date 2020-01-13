STARRY, a Pop-Rock Musical About Vincent van Gogh, Will Return to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Starry featuring Dylan Saunders, Dillon Klena, and Lauren Lopez on Tuesday, February 25th & Wednesday, February 26th at 9:30pm.

After two sold-out shows in 2019, Feinstein's/54 Below will be painted with the colors of Vincent van Gogh once again. Coming off their Edinburgh Fringe Festival concert series and newly-released concept album, this song-cycle version of Dahan & D'Angelo's emotional and explosive pop-rock musical Starry, about brothers Vincent and Theo van Gogh, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below.

Join us as we travel to 19th century Paris for an unforgettable evening of music with a stunning, powerhouse cast, as expressive and eclectic as the artists of the time, including Dylan Saunders (Starkid's A Very Potter Musical, Twisted), Lauren Lopez (Starkid's A Very Potter Musical, The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals), and the East Coast Premiere of Dillon Klena. Other announced talent includes Natalie Llerena, Natalie Masini, Michael Minto, Tim Hein, and newcomer Kylie Grogan, with Musical Direction by Matt Dahan and Direction by Kelly Lynne D'Angelo.

Come paint a picture with us - one of hope, memory, and love - and not only discover, but feel the magic of 'The Starry Night.' For more information, follow @starrymusical on all social media.

Starry plays at Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, February 25th & Wednesday, February 26th at 9:30pm. There is a $35-$70 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT STARRY

Starry is a story about the thousands of letters between the famous painter, Vincent van Gogh, and his brother, Theo van Gogh, and their journey together to find the power of expression. This project, which originally brought together composer-lyricist Matt Dahan (The Babies, Break: The Musical) and dramatist-lyricist Kelly Lynne D'Angelo (Final Space, Mao Mao), has enjoyed a sold-out workshop run in 2018 at Rockwell Table & Stage in Los Angeles as well as sold-out concerts at Feinstein's/54 Below in 2019. In late January of 2020, Starry will be releasing their greatly anticipated concept album to their online fan base of over 25,000 followers combined on Tiktok, Instagram, and Twitter.





