STAGE TIME WITH PJ ADZIMA Will Assume Residency At The Slipper Room

PJ Adzima (The Book of Mormon) brings his variety show Stage Time with PJ Adzima to The Slipper Room for a monthly residency.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Two - The Grace Photo 1 Cabaret Gratitude Journal Day Twenty-Two
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty - The Proficient Photo 2 Cabaret Gratitude Journal Day Twenty
Review: NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR AND THE GREAT GATSBY Unique at Carnegie Hall Photo 3 Review: NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR AND THE GREAT GATSBY Unique at Carnegie Hall
Review: John Cameron Mitchell and Amber Martin's CASSETTE ROULETTE at Joe's Pub Is a Winne Photo 4 Review: John Cameron Mitchell and Amber Martin's CASSETTE ROULETTE at Joe's Pub Is a Winner!

STAGE TIME WITH PJ ADZIMA Will Assume Residency At The Slipper Room

STAGE TIME WITH PJ ADZIMA Will Assume Residency At The Slipper Room

Stage Time presents the best of Broadway, drag, stand-up, and burlesque— all in one place. In the style of classic vaudeville, PJ Adzima brings together the greatest performers in New York City for a one-of-a-kind evening of unforgettable entertainment. Featuring guests such as Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, or Change), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future), Julia Knitel (Beautiful), AJ Holmes (Kimberly Akimbo), Marti Cummings (Queen of New York), Kiki Ball Change (Drag Me to Dinner), Chris Turner (Late Show with Stephen Colbert), Joyelle Nicole Johnson (The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon), Christine Dwyer (Wicked) Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Tansy (Burlesque Top 50), Caitlin Cook (The Writing on the Stalls), Donna Carnow (US National Pole Art Champion) Margo Mayhem (Burlesque Top 50), Jonothon Lyons (Buddy the Rat), and many, many more. 

STAGE TIME WITH PJ ADZIMA Will Assume Residency At The Slipper Room

“The greatest artists in the world all live in New York City, but there aren’t opportunities to come together, inspire each other, and create the art that can only happen when people from different backgrounds, training, and experience are in one room. Stage Time is unlike any other show, because it brings these artists from the top of their field to the same stage for a one-night-only lineup. Drag, aerial acts, tap dancers, jugglers, even barbershop quartets all live and work in NYC, so why shouldn’t you be able to see them all together for one $20 ticket? It's a curated night of what the city has always been the best at: entertainment.”

STAGE TIME WITH PJ ADZIMA Will Assume Residency At The Slipper Room

STAGE TIME WITH PJ ADZIMA Will Assume Residency At The Slipper Room

After several sold out shows, Stage Time has taken up a monthly residence at The Slipper Room, a world-renowned downtown variety house that has been providing burlesque and circus entertainment to the lower east side since 1991.

STAGE TIME WITH PJ ADZIMA Will Assume Residency At The Slipper Room

“Broadway talent needs a way to get back to our roots and reintegrate into the thriving nightlife scene in New York City. Uptown meets downtown to provide a space for artists to mingle and develop community, and for audiences to experience a show like nothing they’ve ever seen before, with a line up they’ll never see together again. Presented on Monday nights at a reasonable price for the working artist to enjoy.”

STAGE TIME WITH PJ ADZIMA Will Assume Residency At The Slipper Room

Stage Time performs on the second Monday of every month, presenting their Holiday Special on Monday December 11th  at 8pm

Tickets are $20 at Slipper Room.com

STAGE TIME WITH PJ ADZIMA Will Assume Residency At The Slipper Room
 



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Jaydan Heathers Cuntry Presents A VERY CUNTRY CHRISTMAS at Pangea on December 16 Photo
Jaydan Heather's Cuntry Presents A VERY CUNTRY CHRISTMAS at Pangea on December 16

Jaydan Heather's Cuntry presents 'A Very Cuntry Christmas' at Pangea on December 16th.

2
ACCESS HAPPY HOUR Returns with Drag and Nightlife Event for People with Disabilities, Dece Photo
ACCESS HAPPY HOUR Returns with Drag and Nightlife Event for People with Disabilities, December 1

ACCESS HAPPY HOUR is a drag and nightlife event for people with disabilities. Join us on Friday 12/1 for an evening of performances, music, dance, raffle prizes, and more! Tickets available at different price points. Don't miss out!

3
John Hill to Present Solo Musical WELLNESS CHECK Directed by Marissa Jaret Winokur at The Photo
John Hill to Present Solo Musical WELLNESS CHECK Directed by Marissa Jaret Winokur at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the return of Sirius XM Radio host and Broadway veteran John Hill with an encore performance of his original solo musical “Wellness Check in December.

4
Stephanie Nakasian With the Matt Baker Trio to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage in Decembe Photo
Stephanie Nakasian With the Matt Baker Trio to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage in December

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE – New York’s newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present acclaimed jazz vocalist Stephanie Nakasian on Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... Stephen Mosher">(read more about this author)

Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The New Kid On The BlockFeature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The New Kid On The Block
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The Woman For The AgesFeature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The Woman For The Ages
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The Man For All SeasonsFeature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The Man For All Seasons
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Two - The GraceFeature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Two - The Grace

Videos

Get a Taste of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Video
Get a Taste of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
& JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Video
& JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Video
Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
HARMONY
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
I NEED THAT

Recommended For You