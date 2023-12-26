Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

SONGS OF TRAUMA AND HEALING Fundraiser to be Presented at Don't Tell Mama in January

Raffle prizes available. Cast includes Seth Bisen-Hersh, Rori Nogee, and more. Accompanied by David Madore on piano.

By: Dec. 26, 2023

SONGS OF TRAUMA AND HEALING Fundraiser to be Presented at Don't Tell Mama in January Don't Tell Mama will present "Songs of Trauma and Healing", on Monday, January 15th at 7pm. The performance is a fundraiser to support the production of a new play, "Aftershocks," which deals with the latent effects of childhood trauma. The play is set to open at Theater for the New City on March 28th, and is being produced by the playwright, Rori Nogee (Creator of "Siren's Den: A Rock Musical").

The Cabaret will feature solos, duets and trios from shows such as "Next to Normal," "A New Brain," "See What I Wanna See," "Heathers," "Company," "Siren's Den: A Rock Musical" and many others. The evening will also have a raffle with prizes that have been donated by artists. Prizes include: 2 complimentary tickets to Theater 2020's upcoming "A Little Night Music," a free coaching class at Shanna Rae's Wail studio, a 60-90 minute virtual energy healing session with Nikki Yarnell, the founder of Gilded Hands, a personalized song written by the Rigano Brothers, and more! Raffle tickets are $5 for 5 tickets.

The talented cast of singers includes: Seth Bisen-Hersh, Quinn Corcoran, Elena Cramer, Mckenzie-Salvatierra Custin, Suzanne Dressler, Hunter Frederick, Adam Kaster, Matthew Liu, Matthew Mancuso, Jaden Nogee, Rori Nogee, Alex Parrish and Helen Jane Planchett. The night will be accompanied on piano by David Madore.

"Aftershocks" previously appeared in the 2019 NY Winterfest at the Hudson Guild Theatre. It was nominated for Best Play and received an award for Best Lighting. Synopsis:   Can a cracked foundation ever heal? A woman with a troubled past and a history of casual relationships falls for the one man she cannot touch, due to his own childhood trauma. Together, they attempt to heal from the lingering effects of their early wounds, but in pushing the boundaries of their comfort zones, they are met with unforeseen challenges and dangerous consequences.

The play runs March 28th to April 12th, under the direction of Lissa Moira. Tickets will be available soon. Help support new theater! For tickets to the Cabaret, reserve your spot at www.donttellmamanyc.com $20 cover, $20 minimum (2 drinks per person) CASH ONLY Doors open at 6:15pm for 7pm show 346 West 46th street, NYC 10036


