SMOKE Jazz Club Reveals October Schedule Including The Goldings/Bernstein/Stewart Trio, Trombonist Steve Davis, and More

Smoke Jazz Club welcomes a few of today's leading Trios to the stage in October. For the first time in 30 years, the Goldings/Bernstein/Stewart Trio returns to SMOKE for a highly-anticipated, long overdue, four-night run (Oct 12-15). Pianist Jacky Terrasson makes a rare New York City appearance with his exciting trio with bassist Kenny Davis and drummer Alvester Garnett (Oct 19-22). The month ends with the master trombonist Steve Davis at the helm of his sextet (Oct 26-29). For the most updated concert schedule, please visit SMOKEjazz.com.

October 2023 Concert Schedule (subject to change):

Wed Oct 4 TBA

Thu-Sun Oct 5-8 Melissa Aldana Quartet

Melissa Aldana – tenor saxophone

Gadi Lehavi – piano

Pablo Menares – bass

Kush Abadey – drums



“Aldana…embodies a new sense of possibility and direction in jazz.” – The Washington Post

Tenor saxophonist Melissa Aldana, a major rising talent originally from Santiago, Chile, leads an exciting weekend group with pianist Gadi Lehavi, bassist Pablo Menares, and drummer Kush Abadey. Since arriving in New York from Boston in 2009, she won the 2013 Monk Competition and numerous accolades for her music. The New York Times calls her “one of the more exciting young tenor saxophonists today,” and Hot House adds, Melissa Aldana's expression is rare and wildly evolving as she continues to reach for more.”



Wed Oct 11 TBA

Thu-Sun Oct 12-15 Goldings / Bernstein / Stewart Trio

Larry Goldings – Hammond B3 organ

Peter Bernstein – guitar

Bill Stewart – drums



They're back! For the first time in 30 years, organist Larry Goldings, guitarist Peter Bernstein, and drummer Bill Stewart returns to SMOKE, where they made their first appearances as a trio (the club was a little different back then and had a different name). It was 1989 or so when they took over Thursday nights at 106th and Broadway. In the ensuing years, all three have become the busiest musicians in jazz, so it is telling that they still find time for this trio. “Individually, these three musicians are at the top of their respective fields. Together, they have become standard-bearers for the B-3 tradition,” writes Downbeat about their latest release earlier this year, Perpetual Pendulum. JazzTimes adds, “They've always displayed an interactive approach, virtuoso execution, and emphasis on melody and groove.”



Wed Oct 18 TBA

Thu-Sun Oct 19-22 Jacky Terrasson Trio

Jacky Terrasson – piano

Kenny Davis – bass

Alvester Garnet – drums

Pianist Jacky Terrasson makes a rare New York City appearance, leading his exciting trio with bassist Burniss Travis and drummer Alvester Garnett. For three decades plus, Terrasson has reimagined the possibilities of the piano trio. His inspired repertoire, bracing solos, and dramatic ensemble interplay are some of the hallmarks of his celebrated trio. London Jazz News reports, “Terrasson has presence and theatricality, and his performance(s) brim with good ideas,” while JazzTimes reports, “There's excitement and ingenuity embedded throughout (his) wholly original, shrewdly executed arrangements.” Terrasson spent important formative years early in his career alongside two giants, Betty Carter, and Eddie Harris. Today, Terrasson shares those invaluable lessons with the next generation.



Wed Oct 25 TBA

Thu-Sun Oct 26-29 Steve Davis All-Star Sextet

Eddie Henderson – trumpet

Ralph Moore – tenor saxophone

Steve Davis – trombone

Cyrus Chestnut – piano

Essiet Essiet – bass

Lewis Nash – drums

Trombonist/composer Steve Davis is a SMOKE favorite and “a major jazz trombonist since he joined Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers in 1990,” according to The New York City Jazz Record. “He has established himself as one of the most accomplished and lyrical improvisers on his instrument as well as a prolific composer,” says JazzTimes, while Downbeat adds, “Davis thoughtfully balances modernism, lyricism, and drive—as a writer and a player.” Bluesthetic features an inspired lineup that includes guitarist Peter Bernstein, vibraphonist Steve Nelson, and drummer Willie Jones III. SMOKE's in-house label, SMOKE Sessions, released four consecutive Davis albums including his latest Bluesthetic (2022). “If you're after some cool New York swing, Bluesthetic has it in spades. The quintet's chemistry is about as chill as you can get without falling out of line” – Presto Music

When: Wednesday-Sunday @ 7:00 p.m. + 9:00 p.m. and additional 10:30 p.m. (Fri & Sat only). Doors open at 5:00 p.m.



Where: Smoke Jazz Club, 2751 Broadway (between 105/106th Streets), New York, NY, Train: 1 to 103rdStreet.



Tickets: In-Person $25-$60. Livestream $15. For more information and to make reservations, please visit SMOKEjazz.com.