SHINE! With Leslie Orofino Comes To Don't Tell Mama NYC

Actress/singer, Leslie Orofino brings her sensational new show SHINE- the music/lives of 4 fearless women ~ who when things got tough ~ they got stronger ~ and became the Stars that Shine even today ... Lady Gaga, Peggy Lee, Dorothy Fields and Alberta Hunter to N.Y. and Ct. It's Broadway, Blues, Jazz, Contemporary and a whole lot of fun! Musicians, Kenneth Gartman on piano and Boots Maleson on bass. Louis Pietig-Director. Limited seating ~ Reservations highly recommended.

" Leaves you high on life with a marvelous vocal instrument." Julie Wilson ~ Cabaret Icon

Details on www.leslieorofino.com

Sept. 24 - Don't Tell Mama's Reserve at 212 757 0788 or www.donttellmamanyc.com





